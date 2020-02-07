Burglary Reported on Algonquin

(Creative Commons), burglary

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 100 block of Algonquin Street on January 7, 2020, at 10:42 AM. Officers spoke with a resident who said that she returned home on that date at approximately 10:20 AM and noticed forced entry to her side doors and her detached garage door.

She entered the home and noticed that many items were missing and disturbed.

At this point, she called the police.

Among items reported missing were a set of car keys; a flat-screen television, the exact size and make unknown; a 60-inch Vizio flat-screen television; jewelry, including a gold wedding band, gold engagement rings, gold earrings, a gold Lady Elgin watch appraised at $1500, and other miscellaneous items of jewelry;’s a white Xbox; a 42-inch flat-screen television; an unknown make or model black laptop computer; a child-sized electric guitar; and a platinum wedding band.

Other items were reported missing from the basement.

The case was turned over to the detective division.