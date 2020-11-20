Sleeping at the Wheel Leads to DUI Charge: Police Blotter Reports Through Oct. 27, 2020

Christopher Smith was charged with a DUI on October 23, 2020. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A man was charged with a DUI after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car at an intersection in the Lincolnwood area of town. These police reports include arrests through October 27, 2020. Charges for those arrested include driving with an expired license, DUI, domestic battery, and trespassing.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through October 27, 2020

Domestic Battery

Derek E Frazer, 29, 133 N. Arbor Trail, Park Forest, October 21 and charged with domestic battery after police responded to unlock of North Arbor Trail in reference to a 911 hang-up call. While they were on their way, SouthCom dispatch advised police that a woman had dialed three times and asked for police before disconnecting. Police were told that Mr. Frazer’s allegedly pushed a woman to the ground, according to police.

Trespassing

Police were dipatched to the 100 block of Hay Street on October 21 at 4:14 PM to investigate a report of juveniles trespassing at a vacant home, possibly setting a fire in the garage. Two juveniles were issued municipal citations charging trespassing.

DUI

Christopher N. Smith, 45, 308 Jackson St., Park Forest, was arrested on October 23 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with a driver’s license expired more than one year, and illegal possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Indiana Street and Illinois Street just after 7:00 AM to investigate a report of a driver slumped at the wheel of a car. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christopher N. Smith.

Mr. Smith allegedly told police that he had one alcoholic cocktail at his aunt’s residence in the last few hours. An officer asked if he remembered falling asleep in the car. Mr. Smith replied that he was tired and did not recall falling asleep, according to police.

Police administered Field Sobriety Tests. After he was taken into custody, Mr. Smith consented to a breathalyzer test that indicated Mr. Smith to have a breath alcohol content of 0.096, according to police.