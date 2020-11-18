Alleged Kidnapping: Police Reports Through Oct. 6, 2020

Greg Baker and Christopher Mannino at the 2018 Park Forest Hall of Fame. Chief Baker was inducted into the Hall of Fame that year. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through October 6, 2020. Charges for those arrested include driving while license was suspended, illegal possession of cannabis in a vehicle, and one man who was processed on an alleged kidnapping warrant out of Indiana.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through October 6, 2020

Suspended Driver’s License

Khalil J. Lefko, 24, 188 Monee Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on October 1 and charged with driving while his license was suspended, speeding, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

An officer was in the parking lot of the Thorn Creek Nature Center, 247 Monee Rd., at approximately 12:45 AM when he saw a vehicle traveling North on Monee Road. The officer pulled out and began following the vehicle while driving the speed limit. The officer noticed that the vehicle increased distance quickly from the officer’s patrol car, indicating that the vehicle was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle. The officer was able to follow the vehicle somewhat until it turned into the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Blackhawk Drive, according to police.

Suspended Driver’s License

Christopher Z. Boyd, 22, 188 Monee Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on October 1 and charged with driving while license was suspended, disobeying a stop sign, and no valid insurance.

An officer was conducting a stationary patrol in the St. Irenaeus parking lot facing Northwest towards the Indianwood Boulevard and Orchard Drive intersection when he observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Indianwood Boulevard allegedly go through the intersection while disobeying the stop sign, according to police.

The officer immediately pulled out of the parking lot and activated his emergency lights and siren. The vehicle turned right into the parking lot of St. Irenaeus and drove toward the garage located at the rear of the property. The driver, later identified as Christopher Z. Boyd, opened the door slightly as if he was going to exit the vehicle. The officer observed that Mr. Boyd was not the lone occupant of the vehicle at which point he requested an additional unit at the scene. Mr. Boyd told the officer that he did not have a license on his person or any type of identification, according to police.

Kidnapping Warrant

Marquis R. Ford, 36, 79 Winslow St., Park Forest, was arrested on October 2 and charged with obstructing identification, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, speeding, and processed on an outstanding warrant charging kidnapping.

‘s An officer was patrolling on Western Avenue at Old Plank Trail when he observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Western Avenue from Illinois Street. Using the in-squad stationary radar, the officer determined that the vehicle was traveling at 58 mph where the posted speed limit was 35 mph, according to police.

Turning his squad around, the officer began to follow the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, curbing the vehicle inside the Citgo parking lot, 2035 Western Avenue, Chicago Heights. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marquis R. Ford, stuck his head out the driver’s door window and kept looking at the officer, allegedly refusing to fully get back inside the vehicle, according to police.

The officer determined that Mr. Ford was acting “suspicious,” according to the report, and told Mr. Ford to keep his hands on the steering wheel which she initially did, but then allegedly removed them from the steering will multiple times, according to police.

The officer informed Mr. Ford that he had been driving at 58 mph where the posted speed limit was 35 mph and Mr. Ford apologized. The officer asked Mr. Ford for his driver’s license and proof of insurance but Mr. Ford ignored the officer and allegedly refused to provide his driver’s license, instead he spoke with someone on his phone, according to the report. When the officer asked Mr. Ford for his name, he provided a different name than his, according to police.

While processing Mr. Ford, police discovered that he had an outstanding warrant out of Indiana on a kidnapping charge and that the warrant was extraditable nationwide, according to the report.

Operating an ATV on a Public Roadway, Warrant

Lorenzo L. Stewart, 26, 634 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights, was issued a municipal ticket on October 3 charging operating an ATV on a public roadway within the Village of Park Forest.

An officer observed a man, later identified as Mr. Stewart, writing a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle westbound on Indiana Street in front of Indiana School, according to police.

While processing Mr. Stewart, police discovered that he had an extraditable outstanding warrant from the Rosemont Police Department in connection with missing a court date. Mr. Stewart said he had been attempting to contact the courthouse, according to police. Mr. Stewart was processed and turned over to the Rosemont Police Department, according to the report.

Possession of Cannabis in a Vehicle

Terrence T. Joseph, 21, 497 Talala St., Park Forest, was issued municipal citations on October 6 charging possession of cannabis in a vehicle and speeding after an officer observed a vehicle allegedly traveling 57 mph in a posted 30 mph zone on Blackhawk Drive. Mr. Joseph was issued the citations and released from the scene. There was no formal arrest.