Aggravated Battery Warrant and DUI Arrest: Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police arrested a Matteson woman on a DUI charge. While reading her background through LEADS, they learned she was wanted on an aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon warrant.

Police also arrested a teenager and charged him with illegal possession of fireworks, among other charges.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning August 8, 2024

Illegal Possession of Fireworks

Police arrested Jashaun A. Dixon, 18, of the 4500 block of Parkland Dr., Richton Park, on August 8 and charged him with obstructing identification (state long-form complaint), illegal possession of fireworks (a municipal citation), and unlawful/illegal transportation of alcoholic beverages, and disorderly conduct (possession of a BB gun).

An officer was on street patrol traveling southbound on Lester Road toward Main Street. He approached the corner of Main Street and Artists Walk. It was 7:05 PM when the officer saw two men sitting on a bench, one allegedly rolling a brown cigar wrapper, commonly referred to as a blunt used to ingest cannabis, police said.

The officer exited his squad, announced his office, and approached the men. The officer saw the man who was allegedly rolling the blunt quickly, trying to conceal what appeared to be a firearm in his backpack, according to police.

Fearing there was a weapon, the officer had the man stand up. This man initially identified himself allegedly by a false name, saying he was 23 years old, according to police. With no ID or driver’s license, the officer handcuffed and detained the man for purposes of officer safety, according to police.

Another officer arrived to assist, followed by two others.

The second man identified himself by name. He was 19 years old, according to police.

A Search of the Backpack

The man the officer detained in handcuffs gave consent for the officer to retrieve the suspected firearm from the backpack, according to police. He allegedly said the item, which appeared to be a firearm, was a BB/pellet gun that he had modified, according to the report. He said he had purchased the item online, and it was incapable of loading or firing actual rounds, according to police.

The BB/pellet gun, a tan Glock brand, model 19X, was stamped with 9×19, according to police. The backpack also contained

a 750 mL bottle of Amsterdam apple-flavored vodka. The bottle was half full, according to police.

Four”black cat” brand Roman candles,

two spherical shaped silver color foil wrapped fireworks, also referred to as “aerial mortars,”

and a small green container that was not odor-proof labeled THC-A Flower Indica suspected cannabis.

Police confiscated the replica-style BB pellet gun and the blunt containing the suspected cannabis for evidence, according to police. They released the 19-year-old from the scene.

A Different Name

Officers informed the man with the backpack that they were issuing him local ordinance citations. At this point, he allegedly stated, “If you’re going to issue me tickets, I’m going to have to give you my real name and address,” according to police. According to police, he now stated that his actual name was Jashuan Dixon, age 19. He had a photo of his Illinois state-issued ID in his cell phone, which he showed to officers.

Police told him they were now arresting him on suspicion of obstructing identification. According to the report, Mr. Dixon’s initial court date was September 17, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

DUI Alcohol and Aggravated Battery Warrant

Police arrested Aja J. Young, 31, of the 4700 block of 203rd St., Matteson, on August 9 and charged her with DUI alcohol, resisting a peace officer, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, and processed her on a warrant charging aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

An officer driving northbound on Shabbona Drive at 2:37 AM stopped at the red traffic signal at Sauk Trail. He saw a blue Hyundai traveling westbound on Sauk Trail. The Hyundai was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. It suddenly came to a semi-stop several hundred feet away from the traffic signal at the intersection of Shabbona Drive and Sauk Trail, according to police. The vehicle then proceeded to the intersection at a low speed, police said.

Aggravated Battery Warrant

Aja J. Young. (Photo: PFPD)

The officer made a U-turn and began traveling west on Sauk Trail. He identified the car as a blue Hyundai Sonata. According to police, the officer saw the vehicle weaving within its lane several times. The officer conducted a LEADS inquiry on the car, indicating the name Aja J. Young. The officer noticed that Ms. Young had an arrest warrant out of Cook County on a charge of aggravated battery.

Police said he conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Sauk Trail and Minocqua Street. The officer approached the car on the passenger’s side and spoke with the driver, the car’s sole occupant. Police later identified her as Aja L. Young.

Police Allege Sluggishness, Glassy Eyes, Slurred Speech

The officer noted that Ms. Young’s movements were sluggish and appeared disoriented, according to police. She allegedly had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, police said.

The officer asked her to leave the car and ask for her ID. Ms. Young asked if she could search her car for her ID. Police said she failed to find it. The officer told her that her ID was in plain view, and she gave it to the officers, according to police. He asked her to step out of the car again.

Officer Cites Case Law

According to police, she asked if she had to get out of the car. The officer cited case law (Pennsylvania v. Mimms), which indicated that she had to. Ms. Young allegedly tried inserting her keys into the vehicle’s ignition. The officer asked her not to do that and to leave the car. She complied with this request, according to police.

Police found that Ms. Young had a valid arrest warrant out of the Cook County Sheriff’s office on a charge of aggravated battery, police said.

Driver Allegedly Threatened to Stab with a Key

Police asked her to put her hands on the car so an officer could conduct a patdown. She did not comply, according to police. Officers subsequently handcuffed her and told her they were arresting her on suspicion that she had a warrant for her arrest, according to police. As she was getting handcuffed, Ms. Young allegedly put her finger in the key ring and gripped the key in a stab-ready manner, according to police.

According to the report, officers continuously ordered her to relinquish her key. After several requests, the police said she had released the key from her grip.

After searching Ms. Young, police attempted to place her in the back of a squad car.

Alleged Resisting

According to the report, as they were trying to put her in the squad car, she refused to get inside and pushed against the officers, according to police. Ultimately, officers were able to place her inside the vehicle momentarily.

As police were putting a seatbelt on her, she placed her foot out of the squad car, according to police. An officer told her she was actively resisting by putting her foot out of the squad car, according to police.

Criminal Damage to Property and Resisting

Police arrested Jeanetta S. Roland, 25, of the 15000 block of Beechview Terrace, Dolton, on August 11 and charged her with criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.

Police responded to the 400 block of Tomahawk Street at 7:46 PM about a report of a disturbance inside the vehicle. When they arrived, a man told police a woman just left his residence in a black truck that had a flat tire, according to police.

Officers quickly checked the area. While traveling northbound on Shabbona Drive from Tioga Street, one officer saw a black 2023 Honda CRV with its rear passenger tire wholly blown out and the rim exposed, according to police.

Police Find Truck That Has Flat Tire

The officer curbed the vehicle and identified the driver as Jeanetta S. Roland.

According to the report, Ms. Roland told the officer he was trying to get away from her boyfriend. She declined assistance from paramedics, police said. She told police she hit a curb somewhere on Route 30, which caused the damage to the car, according to police.

An officer told her she was driving on the rim and was missing some plastic pieces. Ms. Roland responded, advising police the car was a rental, according to police.

She told police she had been living at the home on Tomahawk Street with the man they spoke with for about three months. According to police, she asked if officers would take her back to that address so she could grab some of her belongings and look for more vehicle parts from the rental.

She locked her car, and an officer escorted her back to Tomahawk Street.

Back to the House

Police asked her if she had a key to the home, and she said she did not. An officer knocked on the door. The man they had spoken with earlier came out and told police he would not allow Ms. Young to go inside. He said she did not live there, according to police.

He and Ms. Young argued in front of the police, and officers had to separate them multiple times, the report said. She then told officers that she only stays with the man on occasion and does not live there, according to police.

While on the scene, the man showed an officer video of Ms. Young trying to enter his home through a window he alleged she broke, according to the report.

Warrant

Police arrested Demetrius P. Davis, 38, of the 100 block of Lester Rd., Park Forest, on August 12 with an outstanding warrant out of Cook County on a contempt of court charge.

Police patrolled Indianwood Boulevard at 2:29 AM when they saw a man walking westbound on Indianwood on the south sidewalk. The officer drove away on Indianwood to Sauk Trail and returned to the area of Indianwood and Orchard Drive. The officer then saw that the same man was now walking eastbound on Indianwood on the same sidewalk, the opposite direction he was heading previously, according to police.

The officer asked the man, later identified as Demetrius P. Davis if he was doing okay. Mr. Davis told the officer he was out for a walk to stretch his legs. He said he lived on Lester Road, about a block away.

The officer asked Mr. Davis, “Do you mind if I check your ID? You don’t have to, but I would appreciate it,” according to the report. Mr. Davis said he did not have his ID with him. The officer asked for his name and advised him there were frequent vehicle break-ins in that area and police were talking to pedestrians.

Mr. Davis provided his name to the officer, who, according to police, thanked him and told him to take care. Mr. Davis walked away eastbound on Indianwood, and the officer went back to his squad.

Running Mr. Davis’s name through LEADS, the officer learned that he had an outstanding warrant from Cook County for contempt of court. According to the report, the officer then returned to Mr. Davis and advised him he was arresting him in connection with the warrant.

Battery

Police arrested Roslyn A. Johnson, 59, of the 300 block of Juniper St., Park Forest, on August 12 and charged her with battery.

Three officers responded to Juniper Towers at 6:25 PM to investigate a report of a fight. They first spoke with resident Roslyn A. Johnson, who said she played cards with other residents. She said she left the room for some time. When she returned, she saw that a woman had her scorekeeping journal in her hands, according to police.

Allegedly Grabs Her Scorekeeping Journal

Ms. Johnson alleged that the woman refused to give her book back. According to police, she grabbed the book from the woman’s hands and ripped it from her grasp. While doing so, the book struck the woman’s glasses.

She said there was no other physical contact between the two of them.

Second Account

On the other hand, the woman told police she grabbed the scorebook off the table to check the scores. She said she assumed it belonged to a man at the table.

While reading the book, Ms. Johnson allegedly began to yell at her to give her the book back. She alleged that Ms. Johnson, who was standing beside her at the time, grabbed the book and hit her in the face with the book, according to police. Ms. Johnson allegedly struck the woman a second time with the back of her hand, knocking her glasses from her face, according to police.

A witness alleged that Ms. Johnson struck the other woman in the face with the book, police said.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

