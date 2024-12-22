35-Plus Neighbor Complaints: Mom Charged with Disorderly House, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police charged a Park Forest woman with having a disorderly house and a criminal complaint of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This followed a report from a complainant that juveniles were going to her parent’s home and cursing into a camera. As the responding officer investigated, he discovered over 35 complaints from neighbors on the same street related to the same juveniles.

The mother now faces charges.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning September 17, 2024

Warrant

Police arrested an 18-year-old teen on September 17 and took her into custody regarding a warrant out of Cook County. Police determined the warrant was a valid failure to appear warrant. This was at 1:07 AM.

Mom Charged: Disorderly House, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Police arrested Tracy M. Williams, 44, of the 400 block of Winnebago St., Park Forest, on October 1 and issued her a local ordinance citation charging violation of 66-35 (disorderly house), and issued her a criminal complaint charging contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An officer responded to the Park Forest Police Department on September 17 at 8:03 PM to investigate a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated she would like to speak with an officer regarding her parent’s house on Winnebago Street and the children from next door. She alleged the children were trespassing on the property and swearing at the home’s camera. The complainant alleged there had been several incidents involving the children, according to police.

Alleged Incidents on Camera

The complainant explained that before coming to the police department, the cameras outside the home captured two separate incidences, according to police. She showed the footage to an officer and provided a copy to the officer. One incident allegedly showed a juvenile looking directly into the camera and cursing, according to police. Another incident involved a juvenile allegedly throwing a rock at the residence, police said.

Previously, police responded to Winnebago Street on September 4 at 6:40 PM regarding a report of a juvenile problem. At that point, a juvenile allegedly entered the complainant’s property and touched the doorbell camera affixed to the home, police said. On that date, police spoke with Tracy M. Williams, the mother of the child, and advised her that the children needed to stay away from the neighbor’s home, according to police.

Officer Discovers Over 35 Previous Calls to Same Home

On September 17, the complainant said she wished to take action regarding the incidents she brought to police attention on that date. After this meeting, the officer utilized a law enforcement database to review calls for service from various addresses relating to the children at the home of Ms. Williams during the 2024 calendar year, according to police.

The officer discovered eight calls from a complainant at one address on Winnebago Street, 13 calls from another at a different address, and 16 calls from a third complainant at yet another address on Winnebago Street.

Disorderly House Charge and More

Finally, on September 30, 2024, at approximately 7:50 PM, the original complainant and her mother responded to the Park Forest Police Department to sign a Park Forest local ordinance citation charging disorderly house, police said. Police issued the citation to Ms. Williams on October 1 at approximately 8:34 PM and the criminal complaint charging contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Christopher J. Ellis, 30, of the first block of E. Rocket Cir., Park Forest, on September 18 and charged him with domestic battery.

An officer responded to a call to the Park Forest Police Department at 2:17 PM to investigate a delayed battery report. Upon arrival, the officer saw a man, later identified as Christopher Ellis, and another subject arguing in the lobby of the police department.

Mr. Ellis told the officer that he and the other subject were parked outside an address on Osage Street, just back from the movie theater, when they engaged in a verbal dispute. Mr. Ellis alleged that during the verbal dispute, the other subject began hitting her water bottle against the interior of Mr. Ellis’s vehicle, police said.

Allegedly Admits Pulling Subject by the Hair

At this point, Mr. Ellis got upset at these alleged actions and exited the car and tried to pull the other subject from the vehicle by her hair, police said. Unable to pull her from the car, he returned to the driver’s seat. As he sat, the other subject allegedly struck him in the face, according to police.

The other subject reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran. Mr. Ellis allegedly drove after her and placed his car in front of her to keep her from running away, according to police. Mr. Ellis then got out of the car and asked why she thought placing her hands on him would be okay. Before he was able to finish his sentence, he alleged that the other subject struck him in the face again, according to police. He then allegedly grabbed both of her arms and took her down to the floor, according to police.

While on the floor, she snatched a chain from his neck. Mr. Ellis then allegedly told police that, in retaliation, he got up, took her purse, and tossed it across the street, police said.

Mr. Ellis then decided to file a police report after discovering that the other subject would be reporting him to the authorities, according to police.

Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence

Police arrested Anthony L. Perkins, 30, of the 3000 block of Western Ave., Park Forest, and charged him with interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Police responded to an address on Western Avenue at 6:33 PM regarding a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, the complainant spoke with one officer while shouting at Anthony L. Perkins, police said.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Perkins punched her three times in her right ear, leaving her in pain. She further alleged that Mr. Perkins took her phone to prevent her from calling 911.

An officer saw swelling on the complainant’s right ear and redness on her right cheek. The officer also saw blood drops on her pants and shirt, police said.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Demetrius D. Adams, 22, of the first block of N. Arbor Trl., Park Forest, on September 19 and charged him with two counts of domestic battery after police responded to N. Arbor Trl. regarding a report of a domestic incident.

