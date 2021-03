Dr. Mark McKeigue, D.O., receives his first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

ENEWSPF – Enjoy this video by Dr. Zubin Damania, a.k.a. ZDoggMD, on why the second coronavirus shot feels worse than the first.

So, what’s up with the side effects from the second COVID vaccine dose? And should you get antibody testing to “prove” you’re immune?

Here’s what’s going on according to ZDoggMD.