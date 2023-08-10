Water Main Project Starts Aug. 21 at Marquette and Niagara Streets

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Department of Public Works (DPW) will start a new water main construction project by the intersection of Marquette and Niagara Streets on August 21. Residents in that area might experience periodic water service interruptions as the construction progresses.

This is on the south end of the Village, south of Sauk Trail.

Last week, officials sent mailers to residents who live near the intersection of Marquette Street and Niagara Street alerting them to the project.

Expect construction to begin Monday, August 21.

New water mains mean fewer water main breaks.

Marquette St. & Niagara St.

The project includes the installation of a new water main. Crews will also replace sections of sanitary and storm sewers in the area. DPW officials warn residents to expect temporary road closures and intermittent water outages during construction.

Work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Officials estimate that the entire project will last approximately two months. Residents should expect common construction inconveniences such as traffic congestion, dust, noise, and heavy equipment.

The Village urges residents to watch for updates about possible water service interruptions and other project updates by signing up for CodeRed.

Sign up for CodeRed here if you have not already done so.

Additionally, the Department of Public Works’ Facebook page will provide periodic updates about the water main construction project.