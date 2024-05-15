Warren Brown to Perform as Mark Twain in Park Forest

Warren Brown will bring his award-winning Chautauqua-style program, “Catch the Twain,” to Park Forest Village Hall. (Photo: CatchtheTwain.com)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Historical Society is thrilled to announce that Warren Brown will bring his award-winning Chautauqua-style program, “Catch the Twain,” to Park Forest Village Hall on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. The event will occur at 350 Victory Drive, Park Forest, Illinois. Warren Brown is a distinguished Twain scholar and former Park Forest resident. Mr. Brown has captivated audiences nationwide with his portrayal of Mark Twain.

In addition to the performance, the meeting will feature an Ice Cream Social. This expresses gratitude to the society’s members, donors, and volunteers. For more details, please visit the Park Forest Historical Society’s website at www.parkforesthistory.org or contact Chris Janota.

The Assault of Laughter

“Catch the Twain” is a program designed to foster an appreciation for humanity through humor, inspiration, and historical amusement. As Mark Twain famously said, “Against the assault of Laughter, nothing can stand.” Mr. Brown’s portrayal has earned widespread acclaim, including the Studs Terkel Humanities Service Award in 2000. The National Endowment for the Humanities, the Illinois Humanities Council, and the Illinois Arts Council endorse the program.

Since September 1996, Warren Brown has performed as Mark Twain over 1200 times. His act took him to notable venues such as the Mark Twain Birthplace Historic Site, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Prairieland Chautauqua, and the Owens Theatre in Branson, Missouri. He has also participated in The Big Read initiative by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Join us for an afternoon of laughter, history, and community appreciation. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see the talented Warren Brown bring Mark Twain to life.

Note: OpenAI edited or wrote the rough outline for this article or completed the initial editing of a press release sent to eNews Park Forest. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.