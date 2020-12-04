Virtual Silent Auction to Benefit Arts Programs, GSU Food Pantry

Silent Auction at GSU.

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Governors State University (GSU) is giving community members the opportunity to do holiday shopping safely while supporting the Center for Performing Arts’ (the Center’s) 25th Anniversary Fund, the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park (theNate), and the GSU Food Pantry. Bidding is open now through December 10 at biddingforgood.com.

Over the past 25 years, the Center has introduced over 300,000 school children to the magic of the performing arts and has presented over 8,000 local and international artists and companies. GSU recognizes the vital role the arts play in the spiritual, intellectual, and emotional health of the community. The Center’s 25th Anniversary Fund will provide free content to underserved areas and individuals, offer scholarships, mentor leaders for tomorrow, and bring world-class performing arts, social awareness programs, and educational platforms to enrich, connect, and cultivate compassion throughout the community.

“More than 25 local businesses and organizations donated to our auction,” says the Center’s Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya, “In addition to unique dining and entertainment experiences, gift baskets, and original artwork, we are working with Steve Fine’s Sports and Celebrity Memorabilia offering rare entertainment and sports memorabilia.” Items include posters and albums autographed by legends Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Newton John, Dean Martin, Dick Van Dyke, and more.

This is the fifth time the Center has worked with Steve Fine to offer audience members unique memorabilia but this is the first time the Center has made these items available online. “With nearly 100 items, the auction has something to appeal to everyone regardless of age or interest,” added Rogachevskaya.

The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park at Governors State University presents significant large-scale public art, inspiring visitors to experience Art and Nature in new and unexpected ways. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Other items include handmade ceramic bowls created by GSU art students (in part made possible by an Intellectual Life Grant). Proceeds from these one-of-a-kind microwave/dishwasher safe bowls will benefit the GSU Food Pantry, part of the Empty Bowls Movement.

Bidders can opt to have their items shipped or pick them up at GSU between December 11 and December 21.

To browse the auction, visit: biddingforgood.com.

For more information about the Center, visit CenterTickets.net

For more information about theNate, visit sculpture.

For more information about the GSU Food Pantry, visit GSU_Food_Pantry.