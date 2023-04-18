VIOLET by The Drama Group
VIOLET is coming to The Drama Group.
VIOLET is Coming to The Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is proud to present this rich and heartwarming musical next in our 91st season, VIOLET – book and lyrics by Brian Crawley, score by Jeanine Tesori,  directed by Stacy Jancosek with musical direction by Mark Jancosek.

Show times for VIOLET are 7:30pm beginning Friday, April 28, 29, May 4, 5 and 6; Sunday matinees at 2:00pm April 30 and May 7.

The Drama Group now has an online ticketing service!  We are using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

Synopsis – VIOLET

As part of our ongoing community outreach programs, The Drama Group has selected SMILE TRAIN, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, supporting surgery and quality cleft care for over 1.5+ million children around the world.

At all the performances of VIOLET, there will be a Split-the-Pot with half of the proceeds going to the winner and the other half will be donated to Smile Train.

Cast

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Alexa Williams

Violet

Elk Grove Village

Kendall Bell

Flick

South Holland

Will Knox

Monty

Flossmoor

Kylie Sullivan

Young Vi

Mokena

Dave Chapleau

Father

Chicago Heights

Chuck Cairns

  Preacher

Park Forest

Marylee Hoganson

  Old Lady / Ensemble

Homewood

Cathie Drakulich

  Hotel Hooker / Ensemble

  Park Forest

Pamela Stallings

Almeta / Ensemble

South Holland

Mike Cabsinger

Bus Driver / Ensemble

Chicago Heights

Liane Williams

Lula Buffington/Ensemble

Chicago

Sara BenBella

Lori Evans / Ensemble

Chicago

Jasmine Royal

NightClub Singer/Ensemble

Midlothian

Production Staff

NAME

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Stacy Jancosek

Director

Dyer, IN

Ron Edwards

Assistant Director

Chicago Heights, IL

Mark Jancosek

Musical Director

Dyer, IN

Liz Yerkovich

Choreographer

New Lenox, IL

Russ Hoganson

Set Designer

Homewood, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Light Design

New Lenox, IL

Ron Edwards

Sound

Chicago Heights, IL

Diane Principe

Costumes

Crete, IL

Regina Gadotti

Hair and Make Up

Chicago Heights, IL

MJ Renzi

Construction Lead

New Lenox, IL

David Stephens

Paint Chair

Chicago, IL

Andy Leahy

Props and Décor

Chicago Heights, IL

Dutch Williams

Stage Manager

Chicago, IL

Rose Crockett

Production Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

COVID-19 Protocol

Masks are no longer required for audience members.

The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.

This policy is subject to change.


            
VIOLET show at The Dra;ma Group

