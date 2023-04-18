VIOLET is coming to The Drama Group.

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is proud to present this rich and heartwarming musical next in our 91st season, VIOLET – book and lyrics by Brian Crawley, score by Jeanine Tesori, directed by Stacy Jancosek with musical direction by Mark Jancosek.
Show times for VIOLET are 7:30pm beginning Friday, April 28, 29, May 4, 5 and 6; Sunday matinees at 2:00pm April 30 and May 7.
The Drama Group now has an online ticketing service! We are using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.
Synopsis – VIOLET
The Drama Group is proud to present this rich and heartwarming musical next in our 91st season, VIOLET – book and lyrics by Brian Crawley
As part of our ongoing community outreach programs, The Drama Group has selected SMILE TRAIN, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, supporting surgery and quality cleft care for over 1.5+ million children around the world.
At all the performances of VIOLET, there will be a Split-the-Pot with half of the proceeds going to the winner and the other half will be donated to Smile Train.
Cast
|
NAME
|
CHARACTER
|
TOWN OF RESIDENCE
|
Alexa Williams
|
Violet
|
Elk Grove Village
|
Kendall Bell
|
Flick
|
South Holland
|
Will Knox
|
Monty
|
Flossmoor
|
Kylie Sullivan
|
Young Vi
|
Mokena
|
Dave Chapleau
|
Father
|
Chicago Heights
|
Chuck Cairns
|
Preacher
|
Park Forest
|
Marylee Hoganson
|
Old Lady / Ensemble
|
Homewood
|
Cathie Drakulich
|
Hotel Hooker / Ensemble
|
Park Forest
|
Pamela Stallings
|
Almeta / Ensemble
|
South Holland
|
Mike Cabsinger
|
Bus Driver / Ensemble
|
Chicago Heights
|
Liane Williams
|
Lula Buffington/Ensemble
|
Chicago
|
Sara BenBella
|
Lori Evans / Ensemble
|
Chicago
|
Jasmine Royal
|
NightClub Singer/Ensemble
|
Midlothian
Production Staff
|
NAME
|
POSITION
|
TOWN OF RESIDENCE
|
Stacy Jancosek
|
Director
|
Dyer, IN
|
Ron Edwards
|
Assistant Director
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Mark Jancosek
|
Musical Director
|
Dyer, IN
|
Liz Yerkovich
|
Choreographer
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Russ Hoganson
|
Set Designer
|
Homewood, IL
|
Jennifer Larkin
|
Light Design
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Ron Edwards
|
Sound
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Diane Principe
|
Costumes
|
Crete, IL
|
Regina Gadotti
|
Hair and Make Up
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
MJ Renzi
|
Construction Lead
|
New Lenox, IL
|
David Stephens
|
Paint Chair
|
Chicago, IL
|
Andy Leahy
|
Props and Décor
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Dutch Williams
|
Stage Manager
|
Chicago, IL
|
Rose Crockett
|
Production Manager
|
Chicago Heights, IL
COVID-19 Protocol
Masks are no longer required for audience members.
The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.
This policy is subject to change.