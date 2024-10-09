Vince Krydynski ‘81 Announces His Retirement as President of Marian Catholic High School

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Marian Catholic High School’s President, Vince Krydynski ’81, announced his retirement. He has served as the school’s President since 2016, at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“After prayerful reflection and discussions with my family, I have decided to step down as President of Marian Catholic at the conclusion of this school year,” Krydynski said. “It has been an honor to lead this extraordinary school, and I look forward to assisting with a smooth transition. I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of the Marian community throughout my time here, and I am excited to see the school’s continued success under new leadership.”

Vince Krydynski: From Alumni Board to Retirement

Krydynski’s journey with Marian Catholic began in 1989 when he accepted an invitation to join the Alumni Board. Years later, he joined the Lay Advisory Board, where he served until 2009. Following that, he transitioned to the Board of Directors until 2013, when he became the Vice President of Institutional Advancement. The school honored him with induction into the Marian Catholic Hall of Fame as the Alumnus of the Year. After four years as Vice President, he had the distinct honor of being appointed the first lay President of Marian Catholic in June 2016.

Serving his alma mater in these capacities has been a great blessing in his life. Throughout his tenure, Krydynski remained committed to advancing Marian Catholic’s mission as a Catholic and Dominican school, upholding its core values of prayer, study, community, and preaching. Under his leadership, the school experienced significant growth in critical areas, including financial stability, employee benefits, facility upgrades, and program expansion.

Praise from the Board of Directors

Mike Riordan ‘85, Chair of the Marian Catholic Board of Directors, shared his appreciation for Krydynski’s contributions.

“On behalf of the entire Marian Catholic High School Board of Directors, I want to express our sincere gratitude for Vince’s years of service, particularly in his role as the first Lay President of Marian Catholic,” Riordan said. “Serving during challenging times, including the years of COVID, Vince has led the school with sincere passion, always keeping the Dominican charisms at the forefront of his decision-making. His commitment to the Dominican Sisters of Springfield and the entire Marian Catholic community is unquestioned, and we will always be grateful for his unwavering dedication to our school.”

The Marian Catholic Board of Directors will begin the search for Krydynski’s successor. The job description is available here for interested candidates.