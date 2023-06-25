Village Releases Statement on Dispute Between Contractor, Union Workers at Somonauk Park

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village officials released a statement regarding the dispute between the contractor YAD Construction and union workers at Somonauk Park. eNews Park Forest previously reported on the appearance of two inflatable rats in the park. Representatives of the Cement Masons Union Local No. 502 began to picket the work site. The giant inflatable rats were at the site holding signs that read “On Strike for Area Standards Against YAD Const.”

The conflict stems from work underway on the cement foundation of the pavilion. The contractor is YAD Construction, based in Chicago.

Kevin Adams, the Park Forest Director of Recreation, Parks & Community Health, said the village knew of the matter. He said to expect the release an official statement by the end of the day, Friday, June 23.

That statement follows.

The Village was notified on Wednesday, June 21 that members of Cement Masons Local 502-Area 5 were present at the Somonauk Park Pavilion construction site.

After speaking with union representatives, staff became aware of their concerns that the contractor was not paying the Illinois prevailing wage. This was plainly stated in both the Bid Request for Proposal and the Independent Contractor Agreement with the project’s successful bidder.

The contractor has been contacted by staff, and the Independent Contractor Agreement stipulates that evidence of compliance with prevailing wage standards must be submitted to the Village.

The contractor has indicated that evidence of compliance with prevailing wage standards will be presented to the Village on Monday.