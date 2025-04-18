Update on Aqua Center and 2025 Parks & Rec Activities

Kevin Adams, Director of Park Forest Department of Recreation, Parks & Community Health (Photo VOPF)

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—With another school year rapidly coming to a close, it is time to look at what the summer holds for Park Forest residents. eNews Park Forest met with Recreation, Parks, and Community Health Director Kevin Adams to receive an update on the Aqua Center renovation, park improvements, and summer camp activities for kids.

At the April 7, 2025, Park Forest Village Board meeting, trustees approved a $3.5M renovation of the Park Forest Aqua Center, which also includes the installation of a splash pad. The renovations necessitate the facility’s closure for the 2025 season. Adams is optimistic that the village will see the completion of all work in time for the regular 2026 season.

Park Forest Aqua Center (Image VOPF)

As previously reported, the Aqua Center requires significant repairs. The village sought the input of architectural and engineering firms on possible restoration solutions. Two potential options were under consideration. Option One would completely remodel the existing facility and cost more than $8 M. Option Two, the one approved by the Board, costs $3.5 M. The plan partially renovates the facility, removes the west pool, which was leaking badly, and replaces it with a splash pad. All trustees voted for Option Two, except Trustee Randall White, who abstained.

Option Two, costing $3.5M, would renovate three pools and construct a splash pad where the current west pool is located. (Image VOPF/Williams Architects)

Now that the Board has approved Option Two, the village and its consultants will conduct a thorough due diligence review of the necessary repairs, ensuring that the plans comply with the latest codes from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Officials will prepare engineering and architectural drawings and solicit bids from contractors. The village will seek final approval from the IDPH before breaking ground.

Adams said the timeline for IDPH approval is unknown, but he hopes construction can begin this summer. If that is the case, he believes it is probable that he will have a 2026 Aqua Center season.

Park Forest will host the Annual Parks Day of Service on May 10. (Image VOPF)

Parks Day of Service on Saturday, May 10

Park Forest holds its annual Parks Day of Service on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s activities include tree planting at Onarga Park and other service activities at Central Park. In addition to litter pick-up, plans are to repaint the concession stand near the baseball fields.

Interested residents can register by scanning the QR code on the flyer above or by calling the Recreation, Parks & Community Health Department at (708) 248-2005.

Possible Pickleball Courts at Central Park

Adams said that his department is investigating the creation of pickleball courts in the tennis court area of Central Park. One possibility under consideration is resurfacing the existing tennis courts and restriping them for pickleball. Another possibility is to enlarge the existing footprint of the tennis courts to construct a new pickleball court.

Adams believes residents should anticipate the new or improved courts by late Spring or early Summer.

Enhancements at Somonauk Park

To make the pond at the new Somonauk Park more attractive, the village installed “bubblers” to keep the water circulating and reduce algae build-up. However, due to the shape of the pond, the bubblers are only partially effective, and the algae is a deterrent to those wishing to fish or kayak.

Efforts are underway to reduce algae buildup in the Somonauk Park pond. (Photo John Hudzik)

Starting last year and continuing this year, the village is collaborating with a firm to treat the water, significantly reducing algae and making it a more attractive destination for visitors.

Additionally, at Somonauk Park, $65,000 is in the budget for new walking paths, with construction expected to begin in early July.

Winnebago Park may be the site of a disc golf course. (Image John Hudzik)

Disc Golf at Winnebago Park?

As reported in eNews Park Forest last year, the village is considering building a disc golf course in Winnebago Park. Adams will meet with potential vendors later this month to determine if the park is a suitable candidate for a course and to discuss the possible layout.

Other Park Improvements

In addition to new development projects, Adams said the village will continue its ongoing maintenance of walking paths and upgrade playground equipment to more inclusive equipment designed for all abilities.

Campapalooza returns this summer, starting June 16. (Image VOPF)

2025 Summer Camp Programs

While the Aqua Center may be closed this summer, the village offers several summer camps for children, including Campapalooza.

From June 16 through August 8, Campapalooza runs from Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children from six through thirteen participate in various sports, field trips, and performing arts activities.

The program admission price is $965, with a $300 deposit required at registration. For more information, visit the village website. Registration is available at the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Community Health in Village Hall, located at 350 Victory Drive.

Also on tap this summer are the Spike Volleyball Camp and Mama’s Bird Performing Arts Camp.

Children can fine-tune their volleyball skills at Spike Volleyball Camp. (Image VOPF)

The volleyball camp has two age groups: third to sixth grade and seventh to twelfth grade. Sessions run from June 13 to July 19. Participants learn basic volleyball skills, including passing, setting, spiking, serving, and more. Classes are held at the Recreation Center, located at 215 Wilson Street. The cost for the camp is $200. Register at the Village Hall or by calling 708-748-2005.

Aspiring performers are invited to join Mama’s Bird Performing Arts Camp (Image VOPF)

The performing arts camp is for individuals aged seven to eighteen and runs from June 17 to July 31. Various performing arts skills are taught, including singing, dancing, and acting. The camp is limited to 25 participants. The cost is $240, and registration is at the Village Hall or by calling 708-748-2005.

Fundraising Event for Youth Scholarship Program

To enable more Park Forest children to attend one of the village’s camps, a special fundraising event featuring Sandy Redd will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 25, at Freedom Hall.

A Youth Scholarship Fundraiser, starring Sany Redd, will take place on April 25. (Image VOPF)

The tribute presents the story of “The Color Purple” from the perspective of character Shug Avery. Joining Redd will be performer Shaheerah Farrakhan.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online or at Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd., or by scanning the QR code on the flyer above. Those who cannot attend but still wish to donate can scan the “donate” QR code located at the bottom right of the flyer.