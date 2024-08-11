Two Films, Painting, Library Card Sign-Up: Park Forest Library Announces September Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—As summer activities come to a close, the Park Forest Public Library steps into the void with September events, including two films, a painting class, weekly social knitting sessions, and an incentive for residents to sign up or renew their library cards.

Residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields can receive a gift by registering for a library card in September. (Image PFPL)

Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Library invites residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields to visit in September to sign up for a new library card or renew an old one. You will receive a raffle ticket for a gift. Proof of residency requires a photo ID with a current address and a piece of mail showing that address.

Gifts are available while supplies last. For more information, contact the library at 708-748-3731.

Movie Mania Monday

The 2023 musical fantasy comedy film Wonka will be on Monday, September 16, at 4:30 p.m. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. It was a box office hit, and movie critics worldwide gave it positive reviews. The movie is an origin story depicting the early life of Wonka, the central character in Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Registration is not necessary, but organizers would appreciate it. For more information, call the library at 708-748-3731.

Connecting Through Threads

The library hosts “Connecting Through Threads: Social Knitting for Older Adults & Seniors” each Thursday in September from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to socialize with other knitters and share ideas, techniques, and conversations. No previous experience is necessary. Participants can bring their materials or use the basic supplies provided. Registration for this self-guided event is necessary and opens on August 29.

“Book Club” is the Park Forest Library’s Movie Matinee on September 24. (Image PFPL)

Silver Screen Monthly Movie Matinee

The Silver Screen Movie Matinee for September is “Book Club.” This 2018 romantic comedy film stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. After reading “Fifty Shades of Grey,” the four book club friends decide to expand their lives and pursue new adventures.

The film will be on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. Light refreshments are provided. Registration is not necessary, but organizers would appreciate a count. Look for the online sign-up list on September 17.

Patrons can create their masterpieces during “Painting with a Twist” on Saturday, September 28. (Image PFPL)

Painting with a Twist

On Saturday, September 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., patrons may participate in a step-by-step painting event led by an instructor from Bottle & Bottega in Homewood. Light refreshments are served, and all materials are provided.

Registration is necessary and opens on September 9. We ask participants to arrive 20 minutes before the start of the event.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all September events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining August events is here.

Patrons can place a digital library card on their phone by downloading the Swan Libraries application. After opening the app, select Park Forest Library from the drop-down list, enter your library card number and the last four digits of the phone number on file with the library.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day.