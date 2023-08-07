two-car accident on Western Avenue
A two-car accident on Western Avenue Monday evening brought an emergency response and no apparent injuries. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)
Local, Park Forest

Two-car Accident Briefly Stops Southbound Western Traffic

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A two-car accident on southbound Western Avenue just south of the CN tracks stopped traffic for a while Monday evening. The cars were south of the tracks, north of 26th Street.

Police, Fire, and Paramedics from Park Forest responded. The Park Forest Fire Department and Paramedics departed just before 6 PM.

The crash appeared to happen when one car rear-ended the other. A fire truck and ambulance responded to the area while police blocked Western before and after the Canadian National tracks.

There did not appear to be any injuries from the two-car smash, at least none that required emergency care. Paramedics did not transport anyone from the scene as the ambulance and fire truck departed south just before 6 PM.


        

