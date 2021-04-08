Trinity Price of Park Forest Named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2020 Semester

Lehigh University

Bethlehem, PA-(ENEWSPF)- Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Trinity Price of Park Forest, IL in the Fall 2020 semester.

