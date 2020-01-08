Tom Mick Reports: Women’s Empowerment Summit, Police Honors, More

Officers salute family and Park Forest citizens at the 2018 Police Honors Ceremony. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Village Manager Tom Mick gave the following report at Monday’s meeting of the Village Board. Among the highlights is an upcoming Aspire! 2020 Conference: Women’s Empowerment Summit.

Christmas Tree Disposal

With the holiday season behind us, residents will soon be looking for ways to dispose of their holiday trees. A tree disposal site has been set up on the east side of the parking lot of the Aqua Center. Discarded trees will be mulched and stored at the public works storage yard for future use in the community.

Board Meeting Calendar

The full Village Board meeting calendar for 2020 was adopted by the Village Board with its December meeting schedule. The full meeting calendar will be posted on the Village web site so that residents can review all of the meeting times/dates across 2020.

eNews Park Forest is pleased to reproduce the 2020 calendar here:

2020 Holiday and Meeting Schedule

Rules Regular Rules/Regular Saturday Rules January 6 21 (Tues.) 27 4 (M.L. King, Jr. Holiday) February 3 17 24 1 March 2 16 23 7 April 6 20 27 4 May 4 18 26 (Tues.) 2 (Memorial Day) June 1 15 22 6 July 13 20 – 11

(4th of July) August 10 17 – 1 September 8 (Tues.) 21 29 (Tues.) 12 (Labor Day) (Yom Kippur) (Labor Day) October 5 19 26 3 November 2 16 23 7 December 7 14 – 5

2020 Holidays When Village Hall Will Be Closed

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 New Year’s Day

Monday, January 20 Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Monday

May 25 Memorial Day

Friday, July 3 Independence Day

Monday, September 7 Labor Day

Wednesday, November 11 Veteran’s Day Thursday

November 26 Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 27 Day after Thanksgiving Thursday

Thursday December 24 Christmas Eve

Friday, December 25 Christmas Day

Village Hall Closed

Village Hall will be closed on Monday, January 20th in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Because of this, the Village Board’s Regular Meeting will be delayed one day until 7 PM on Tuesday, January 21st.

Aspire Conference: Women’s Empowerment Summit

The Village’s Community Relations Department is coordinating an Aspire! 2020 Conference: Women’s Empowerment Summit.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25th from 10 AM to Noon at Freedom Hall followed by a business luncheon from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Dining on the Green.

More details can be found at the Village website or by contacting Community Relations Coordinator Evelyn Randle at Village Hall by calling 283-5621.

Register here.

Saturday Morning Rules Meeting

The next Saturday Morning Rules Meeting is set for Saturday, February 1st beginning at 10 AM in the Board Conference Room of Village Hall. This meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend.

Police Honors Ceremony

The Police Department Honors Ceremony will take place starting at 3 PM on Saturday, February 8th at Freedom Hall. The program recognizes various police achievements over the course of 2019 including recognition of the Officer of the Year. Equally important, the Honors Ceremony recognizes various Park Forest residents who were instrumental in aiding law enforcement with addressing criminal behaving in our community. The Honors Ceremony is open to the public and residents are invited to attend.

Annual Park Permit Lottery

The annual park permit lottery will take place in the Village Hall Board Room starting at 9 AM on Saturday, February 1st. Park Forest residents get first choice in the lottery ahead of non-residents. Residents with questions about the park permit lottery process can call Village Hall at 748-2005 or check out the home page at the Village website.