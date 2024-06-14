The Park Forest Library in July: Summertime Activities in Full Swing

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Park Forest Public Library welcomes summertime and will offer numerous activities for kids and adults in July. Three movies, a live animal show featuring reptiles, a line dancing class, and a samurai sword demonstration are all on the schedule. Throw in a virtual class on grilling tips, and there is something for everyone.

Kids can prepare for Independence Day with a take-home craft kit. (Image PFPL)

Fourth of July Kids’ Giveaway

Kids are invited to visit the library’s Kids’ Zone on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. to pick up an Independence Day craft project. Supplies are limited and are available on a first-come-first-served basis. No registration is required.

“Matilda” Movie and Performance

The Spotlight Performance Academy will have a live a live performance of “Matilda Jr.” at Freedom Hall on July 12, 13, and 14 at 2 p.m. The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s well-known story “Matilda.” In anticipation of the event, the library will show the 1996 movie version of “Matilda” starring Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Registration for the event is required. For additional information, check the library’s online event calendar or contact the library.

Get grilling tips during a virtual cooking class on July 17. (Image PFPL)

Mastering Grilling Basics

Join local cooking instructor Kristyn Slick for a virtual cooking class, “Mastering Grilling Basics,” on Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. Registered participants will receive a list of needed ingredients and preparation instructions before the class. They can cook along with Slick or watch the preparation.

The program will be live on Zoom. Interested parties should email Kaitlyn.keller@pfpl with “Mastering Grilling Basics” in the subject line. Registration is necessary.

Reptiles and Sharks!

On Saturday, July 20, at noon, the Reptile Den presents a live animal show at the library featuring various snakes and other reptiles.

The 2004 family comedy “Shark Tale” will show to celebrate Shark Week on Friday, July 26, at 1 p.m.

Registration is necessary for both events. For additional information, check the library’s online event calendar or contact the library.

A line-dancing class for adults with instructor Cynthia Morse will run at the library on July 20. (Image PFPL)

Line Dancing for Adults

Join Cynthia Morse and the C Soul Slyders for a line dancing program on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m. Dancing is a fun and excellent way to tone muscles, build cardiovascular strength, and reduce stress.

Registration is necessary and opens on July 13.

Discover the history and tradition of Japanese samurai swordpersonship at the library on July 27. (Image PFPL)

Samurai Exploration

Learn about the traditions of Japanese swordpersonship at the library on Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. Rob Dillion and members of the Dogwood Martial Arts Way introduce Japan’s oldest surviving martial art. Registration is necessary, and participants must be at least 13 years old.

Library patrons can relax at the library and watch July’s movie matinee, “Dirty Dancing,” on July 30. (Image PFPL)

Silver Screen Monthly Movie Matinee

The library brings back another classic for its Silver Screen Movie Matinee in July. “Dirty Dancing,” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, will show at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30. The 1987 film follows teenage Frances “Baby” Houseman (Grey) as she and her family vacation at Kellerman’s resort in the Catskills. She soon falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Swayze) and discovers the secrets behind the resort’s staff and guests.

The Library encourages Registration.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all July events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining June events is here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will not be open on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day.