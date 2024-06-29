The Bodeans to Headline Third Annual Southside Summer Festival

Presented by Marist, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The BoDeans will headline the third annual Southside Summer Festival, presented by Marist, on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Open to ages 21 and above, the Festival features three live bands on the Marist Football Field. Tickets are on sale now.

Other bands performing at this year’s Southside Summer Festival include The Push Stars and Soul 2 The Bone.

Tickets are open to ages 21 and above, and they are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. The early bird rate ends Friday, July 19, at 11:55 a.m. Limited VIP tickets, which include beverages and light food, will be available for $150. Tickets are available on marist.net or via the “GoFan” app. All tickets are non-refundable.

Soul 2 The Bone, The Push Stars, The BoDeans

Soul 2 The Bone will kick the night off from 4:30 pm—6:00 pm, with music from the 1960s to 2015 covering five genres: Motown, R&B, Light Rock, Jazz, Contemporary Jazz, Disco, and Pop.

The Push Stars will take the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring original, alternative pop songs from their six albums. The Boston natives opened for bands such as Matchbox Twenty. Several major motion pictures featured their songs. These include There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself and Irene, and Gun Shy.

The BoDeans will close the night from 8:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with countless memorable tunes that will have people dancing to favorites such as “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” and “Closer to Free.” Led by Kurt Neumann, the BoDeans continue to shape American music with their timeless tunes and high-octane performances. They have performed alongside music icons, and their music has been featured in numerous TV shows and movies.

Sponsorship opportunities at various levels are available, and volunteers (ages 21+) are needed. For more information on sponsorships and more information on volunteering, please visit marist.net

No outside food or beverages will be allowed, and chairs are not allowed on the football field. Those wishing to sit on the lawn can bring blankets; otherwise, seats are available in the stands. All seating is first-come, first-served.

Southside Summer Festival has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated events of the warm weather months. Thousands have attended this community event over the last two years. Money raised from the Southside Summer Festival helps to support scholarships and financial aid for current and future students of Marist High School.

We are still accepting volunteers (volunteers get a discounted ticket of $20): https://www.marist.net/southside-summer-festival/