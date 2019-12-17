STScI Astronomers Kathryn Flanagan and Colin Norman Elected AAAS Fellows

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Council has elected Colin Norman of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University and Kathryn Flanagan of STScI, and 441 other AAAS members as Fellows of the AAAS. (Dr Norman photo: Rosa Diaz of STScI. Dr. Flanagan photo: STScI)

Baltimore, MD-(ENEWSPF)- The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Council has elected Kathryn Flanagan of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Colin Norman of STScI and Johns Hopkins University, and 441 other AAAS members as Fellows of the AAAS. Election as an AAAS Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

Dr. Flanagan is cited by the AAAS for her lead role calibrating grating spectrometers for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory mission; X-ray observations of astrophysical plasmas; and leadership in the James Webb Space Telescope project.

Dr. Norman is cited by the AAAS for distinguished contributions to an array of subjects in theoretical astrophysics, especially in the areas of the interstellar medium, galaxy dynamics, star formation, and galaxy clusters.

The new Fellows will be presented with official certificates and rosette pins in gold and blue, colors symbolizing science and engineering, in a ceremony on Feb. 15, 2020, during the AAAS Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington.

Source: Space Telescope Science Institute