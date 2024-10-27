Spring 2025 Semester Registration Begins Oct. 28 at Prairie State College

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Winter has not yet arrived. However, Prairie State College is already preparing for spring 2025 classes.

Open registration for the spring 2025 semester at Prairie State College (PSC) begins Monday, October 28. PSC offers a diverse range of courses designed to meet the academic needs of the community, prioritizing affordability and flexibility.

Students can choose from in-person, hybrid, and online courses with various start dates.

Options for the Spring 2025 Semester

16-week and first eight-week: January 13

January 13 14-week: January 27

January 27 12-week: February 7

February 7 Second eight-week: March 17

Prospective students should complete an online application to enroll. First-time college students must consult with an advisor to register for their first semester by scheduling an appointment via QLess. Current and returning students can register through the PSC Portal or by filling out an Online Registration Form. A complete list of classes and search instructions can be found on the Pioneer Portal.

The college is open to the community from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and winter break. For more information, visit prairiestate.edu/start.