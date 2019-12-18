Southland College Prep’s Varsity Speech Team Rolls On

Southland College Prep Varsity Speech team members, Isaiah Morton ( l.) and Bri’yon Watts, (r.), have scored three first places in Dramatic Duet Acting events at IHSA tournaments this fall. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Southland College Prep Places First in Three Events at Thornwood Speech Tournament

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Varsity speech team members at Southland College Prep continue to do well in tournaments. Two team members took home championships in three categories in the annual Thornwood High School T-Shirt tournament on December 7 in South Holland.

Senior Savannah Taffe won the championship in the Radio category. Junior Nyah Ware earned two championships—Impromptu Speaking and Special Occasion.

The Southland team earned sixth place in the tournament.

Several Southland team members were finalists or finished in the top six. Bri’Yon Watts and Isaiah Morton were finalists in Dramatic Duet and Trinity Price and Carey Gidron placed third in Dramatic Duet. Isaiah Morton and Autumn Johnson were finalists in Dramatic Interpretation. Trinity Price was the runner-up in the Prose category and Autumn Johnson earned third place in Prose. Hailey Love came in sixth place in Impromptu Speaking while Joshua Tisdale earned fifth place in Humorous Interpretation. De’ja Mattison and Johnathon Reynolds won fourth place in Humorous Duet.

Varsity Speech Team Members Score First Place “Three-Peats” in IHSA Fall Tournaments

Members of the school’s Varsity Speech team have scored first place “three-peats” in Illinois High School Association events this season.

Bri’yon Watts and Isaiah Morton, scored their third first place this season in Dramatic Duet Acting at the Annual Noel in the O.L. tournament at Oak Lawn High School, Saturday, December 14.

Earlier, the Southland duo were tournament champions in the same event at the Royal Court Invitational at York High School, Elmhurst and in the 30th annual Wheaton North Technicolor tournaments. The pair also were runners up in the 35th Annual Turkey Tournament at Thornton High School, Harvey.

Two other Southland competitors, Nyah Ware and Savannah Taffe, each were tournament champions earlier this season in the Marian Classic, York Invitational and the Thornwood High School T-Shirt competitions in Impromptu Speaking and Radio Speaking respectively.

In the Oak Lawn tournament, Ware and Taffe were runners-up in their respective events.

De’ja Matison and Johnathon Reynold placed third in Humorous Duet Acting and Watts placed fifth in Poetry Reading in the Oak Lawn event.

Source: Southland College Prep