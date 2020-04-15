Snow and Snow Showers Wednesday

We already had a spring snow last month. Look for more Wednesday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Is anyone quite sure what season we’re in right now? Spring officially showed up almost a month ago, but there were snow flurries Tuesday afternoon and they will continue Tuesday night, with a 90% chance of snow showers Wednesday.

More winter in spring to add to the social distancing.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has the snow beginning Tuesday night, mainly after 4 a.m. Tuesday night will see temps dip to a low around 28. The wind will be west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday will bring more snow before 11 a.m., then isolated snow showers after 1 p.m. The high will only approach 41. A west northwest wind will blow 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The chance of precipitation again is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 27. A west northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will bring even more of a chill to the outdoors overnight.

Thursday? Look for partly sunny skies with a high near 45. A calm wind becoming west will approach only around 5 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph at times.

Winter in Spring: March 2020