Significant Restructure of Personnel Appears Likely at School Board for District 163

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Board of Education for Park Forest – Chicago Heights School District 163 appears ready to restructure district personnel significantly. The board, led by newly re-elected President Margaret McDannel, will convene a Special Session at 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, to consider reassigning Superintendent Caletha White in a closed session. The board will also consider a motion for an interim appointment, likely someone for the superintendent’s position. Board members will finally consider a motion to approve the termination of the Board Recording Secretary contract.

Board members did not disclose who they might appoint as interim superintendent should the board reassign Dr. White. However, if the board of 163 does restructure, they might reassign the former superintendent, Dr. Joyce Carmine. Dr. Carmine appears most familiar with the district. We stress this is only conjecture among sources familiar with the district.

Board member Kimberly Elmore-Perkins tells eNews Park Forest she previously voiced her concerns in public meetings. In her opinion, Ms. Elmore-Perkins is concerned about Superintendent White’s failure to monitor board members’ use of P-Cards properly. P-Cards are credit cards for individual board members to use when attending official board events such as conferences.

eNews Park Forest previously reported on one former school board member’s use of his P-Card for personal expenses. (School Board Member Invoiced for Over $1500 in Personal Charges Made on District Credit Card) That board member is now a Village Trustee in Park Forest.

The Special Session will include public comments before the board motions into a closed session.

Ms. Elmore-Perkins won re-election to the Board of Education in the recent election of April 4. That election also saw board member Dr. Christina Dupee re-elected.

The Special Meeting scheduled for Wednesday was first scheduled for last week. According to several sources, the district canceled last week’s meeting as the agenda was posted incorrectly.