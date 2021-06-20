Severe Thunderstorms in Park Forest Sunday

Neighbors meet over a fallen maple tree on Ash Street last August. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms in Park Forest beginning Sunday afternoon. Some storms could be severe.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms begins after 2:00 PM. Prior to that, look for partly sunny skies, with a high near 87. There will be an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms increases to 80%, mainly before 2 AM. The National Weather Service warns that some of these storms might also be severe. The night will see a low around 69. Winds will be south southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.