Student Earns Tablet Computer from PFPD as Talala School Student of the Month

Officer Kush and Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax with Talala School’s Student of the Month. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- This proud young man from Talala School is sporting his new tablet computer courtesy of the Park Forest Police Department. He earned the honor by being named Student of the Month.

Police extended their kudos on social media, “Our proud recipient of a new tablet told us he had never been chosen as the Talala School Student of the Month before, and was extremely excited. We were happy to be part of his achievement. Officer Kris Kush and Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax were on hand for the school assembly and to present the tablet for the big announcement. Congrats!”

Indeed, congratulations!

The program through the Park Forest Police Department is one where the alleged bad guys end up paying for rewards for the real good guys in the world.