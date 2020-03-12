Southland College Prep Speech Team Members Qualify for National Speech & Debate Tournament

Senior Isaiah Morton and junior Bri’Yon Watts of Southland College Prep Speech. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Southland College Prep speech team members, senior Isaiah Morton and junior Bri’Yon Watts, have qualified for the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June.

The pair adapted the Dramatic Duet piece they created to win first place in an Illinois High School Association Sectional tournament and fifth place in the state finals last month for competition in the Interpretive Duo category of the NSDA’s Illini District tournament hosted by Downers Grove High School March 7.

“Earning an opportunity to represent Southland College Prep in a national speech tournament is a significant accomplishment for these two performing arts students. They and their co-head coaches, Cheryl Frazier and Frank Rice, are to be congratulated,” said Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, CEO.