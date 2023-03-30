South Suburban College Freezes Tuition for 5th year to Ease Economic Burden for Students in the Southland Region

South Holland, IL-(ENEWSPF)- South Suburban College (SSC) has not increased tuition for community college students since 2018. The college will continue to freeze tuition for a 5th year. SSC has strategically implemented initiatives that remove economic barriers by allowing students to sign up for classes without being dropped for non-payment. The college also offers several programs for eligible students, including special tuition rates, tuition-free course waivers, and scholarship opportunities.

“As a college, we understand that a tuition increase could greatly impact the students we serve. Freezing tuition and removing barriers to registering for a class for new and current students will aid in affordable education. Our goal includes removing economic hardships to education and allowing our students to have a smooth path towards earning an SSC degree,” noted SSC Board Chairman Terry Wells.

Pandemic Consequences Led To Tuition Freeze

The pandemic’s consequences also added hardships for students, so the tuition freeze and other initiatives will continue encouraging new enrollees. “SSC celebrated having the Spring 2023 term be the first semester that enrollment was higher than pre-covid enrollment numbers. The continued efforts by President Stokes, the executive leadership team, the faculty, staff, and the SSC Board of Trustees have ensured a continued path for student success”, stated SSC Board of Trustee Vincent Lockett. SSC continues its efforts to provide affordable and flexible class options for college degree seekers with a wide range of course delivery selections. For Fall 2023, new and currently enrolled students can choose from SSC’s High Five modes of course delivery, including in-person, online, virtual, flex, and blended delivery methods. SSC also offers scholarships through the SSC Foundation to ensure students have additional financial resources for affordable education. Since 1989, the SSC Foundation has issued over $2.6 million in scholarship awards.

Registration is currently in progress for the Summer 2023 semester. SSC’s online application, registration services, and class schedule are easily accessible at ssc.edu.

Call the Office of Admissions at (708) 210-5718 or email [email protected] for information about SSC’s enrollment process. Para Información En Español Llame: (708) 210-5740. The South Suburban College Main Campus is located at 15800 South State Street, South Holland, Illinois. The college’s extension site, the Oak Forest Center, is located at 16333 South Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois.

This news is from South Suburban College.