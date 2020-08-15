Rich Township High School to Begin School Year Virtually

Rich Township High School District 227

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Dr. Johnnie Thomas, Superintendent of Rich Township High School District 227, announced this week that Rich Township High School will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually.

In a letter to Rich Township families, Dr. Thomas said, “With health and safety remaining our top priority, Rich Township High School will open the 2020-2021 school year virtually, delaying the start of the hybrid in-person option until the end of the first quarter (October 9).”

“The impact that COVID-19 has had on our schools and communities is ever-evolving,” the superintendent said. “In March, we closed our schools to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we made the decision to deliver instruction virtually. I am incredibly grateful for your support and flexibility as we continue to identify the safest method to deliver instruction to our students.

“Delivering in-person instruction to our students remains our goal. However, feedback in the surveys, virtual town halls, and our continued monitoring of the regional infection rate and projections has guided our decision to deliver instruction in a full remote learning model this fall. This decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Our teachers and administrators are committed to ensuring students receive high quality, innovative instruction remotely.”

According to Dr. Thomas, all registered students will receive the necessary technology and wireless support to guarantee remote learning is accessible to them.

“Chromebooks and cell phones with hot spot capabilities are available for pickup on August 13, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Please refer to our website www.rich227.org for the most up to date information as it becomes available,” Dr. Thomas said.

“We will also continue to provide food service to Rich Township High School students during remote learning,” Dr. Thomas’ communication continues. “A distribution schedule will be published to our website with pick up times and locations.

“Students will remain in a full remote learning model until October 9, the last day of the first quarter. At that point, we are planning to deliver in-person instruction following our hybrid model beginning on October 13. This will depend on infection rates, and we will continue to rely on guidance from state, local, and federal health officials as a guide on safely reopening schools. We remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to reopen schools safely this fall for in-person instruction, and our teachers and staff have shown great creativity and flexibility in developing robust remote learning and hybrid learning plans.

“Our commitment to the community, our teachers, students, and stakeholders is unwavering. While we had hoped to greet your student in person this fall, we are committed to creating the highest-quality learning experiences possible. Although we will not see you in person, we will remain connected virtually,” Dr. Thomas concluded.