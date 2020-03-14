Rich Township 227 to Close All Buildings Effective Monday for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Rich Township High School District 227. (SUPPLIED)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas sent a letter Saturday to students and families of School District 227 regarding plans for the closure of schools effective Monday, March 16, 2020. “Governor Pritzker has directed all Illinois School districts to close starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020,” the superintendent said in the letter. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern during these unprecedented times, District 227 will close all buildings effective Monday, March 16, 2020, until March 30, 2020. Buildings will reopen on March 31, 2020.”

The letter follows:

March 14, 2020

Dear Rich Township Families,

In District 227, the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Pritzker has directed all Illinois School districts to close starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution and concern during these unprecedented times, District 227 will close all buildings effective Monday, March 16, 2020, until March 30, 2020. Buildings will reopen on March 31, 2020. Academics will be conducted online via E-Learning during school closure.

E-Learning

Students must complete assignments via E-Learning while buildings are closed. Instructions on how to access E-Learning will be sent in a separate communication. Instruction via E-learning will begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Please work with your students to ensure they are completing assignments.

If your student needs a Chromebook or a mobile hotspot (Internet) to complete assignments online, please fill out the following link to receive assistance.

Transportation/Athletics

Transportation services will not be provided from March 16th to March 30th. Effective immediately, athletic and activities events will be canceled until further notice.

Food Service

Food service will not be provided on Monday, March 16th. However, FREE drive up “grab and go” meals (breakfast and lunch) will be served to all families in the community regardless of their affiliation with District 227 beginning Tuesday, March 17th. Families with children can pick up meals at all three campuses from 10am-11am on the following dates:

Week 1 – March 17th & 19th

Week 2 – March 23rd, 25th & 27th

Week 3 – March 30th

Signs will be posted outside of buildings with food pickup instructions.

Buildings and Grounds

Buildings will be cleansed thoroughly with medical grade products as recommended by the EPA on an ongoing basis. Also, custodial staff will clean all “high touch” surfaces (for example: doorknobs, light switches, handles, tables, desks, toilets, sinks, faucets) daily.

We are committed to ensuring the health and safety for all of the staff and students in District 227. We also encourage everyone to be mindful of key preventative measures. The CDC offers some tips on its website that can be useful in avoiding the spread of coronavirus.

Updates will be posted on our website, social media pages and sent via robocall and email.

Respectfully,

Dr. Johnnie Thomas

Superintendent