‘Reflecting Dignity’ Exhibit at PSC Art Gallery Honors African American Experience

David Anthony Geary, The Adventurer, Reflecting Dignity exhibition. (PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College’s newest exhibition, “Reflecting Dignity,” opened Feb. 10. An artists’ reception is on the horizon, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gallery, located at 202 S. Halsted St. in Chicago Heights.

The exhibition is open through March 4 and features works by Sandra Bridges, David Anthony Geary, Juarez Hawkins, and Kristy Raines Loving.

In recognition of Black History Month, the works “embrace the value of honoring the African American experience,” according to exhibit curator Beth Shadur, who is the gallery director.

“Often, in popular culture, the African American experience is presented with a singular and simple sweep, centered around sports, entertainment, and music,” Shadur added. “Here, the subject matters of each work are treated with grace and inherent value, creating a sense of dignity.”

Named for its generous donors, Bob and Marty Christopher, the Christopher Art Gallery hosts six to 10 shows per year, featuring local, regional and national artists, as well as student works. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and by appointment, by calling (708) 709-7738. The college is closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in recognition of Presidents’ Day. For more information about the gallery and future exhibits, visit prairiestate.edu/artgallery.

This is news from Prairie State College.