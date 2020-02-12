PSC Annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Features Economist, Economic Advisor from Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Rick Mattoon will be the featured speaker at the Prairie State College (PSC) Annual Economic Forecast Breakfast, scheduled on Feb. 28, 2020. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rick Mattoon, senior economist and economic advisor in the Economic Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will be the featured speaker at the Prairie State College (PSC) Annual Economic Forecast Breakfast, scheduled on Feb. 28, 2020.

In addition to providing a prominent expert’s analysis of the economy to the south suburban business community, the annual Economic Forecast Breakfast also raises scholarship money for PSC students.

The event will be held at Ravisloe Country Club, located at 18231 South Park Avenue in Homewood. The morning begins with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast, followed by the speaker presentation at 8:15 a.m. A question and answer session follows.

Individual tickets to the event are $25. Sponsorships for the event also are available. A $1,500 Scholarship Sponsorship includes a $1,000 scholarship in your company’s name to be awarded to PSC students, a 7 a.m. VIP reception with PSC President Dr. Terri L. Winfree, reserved seating for 10, breakfast and recognition in the program and event signage. A $300 Table Sponsorship will reserve a table for 10 and includes breakfast and recognition in the program and event signage. A $75 Friend Sponsorship will reserve two seats and includes breakfast and recognition in the program and event signage. To register or for more details, visit give.classy.org/PSCEFB20 or call the PSC Foundation Office at (708) 709-3631.

Mattoon’s primary research focuses on issues that face the Midwest regional economy. Mattoon began his career at the Chicago Fed in 1990. In 1997, he left the bank to serve as a policy advisor for economic development, energy, and telecommunications to the Governor of Washington. He later served as director of policy and legislation for the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. He returned to the bank in 2001.

Mattoon’s work has appeared in the “National Tax Journal,” “State Tax Notes,” “Public Choice,” and “Society.” He is the co-author of a chapter on state and local governments and the national economy in the “Oxford Handbook of State and Local Government Finance.”

Mattoon serves on the Board of the Chicago Manufacturing Renaissance Council, the Advisory Committee to the Chicago Workforce Investment Council, the pension committee of the Civic Federation and is a member of the Joint Advisory Board of Economists to the Governor of Virginia. He also serves as a lecturer at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mattoon received a B.A. from Kenyon College and an M.A. from the University of Chicago.

The PSC Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to excellence in education by promoting PSC and enhancing opportunities for students. Dedicated to helping deserving PSC students seeking job skills through academic achievement, PSC Foundation scholarships encourage the process of lifelong learning. 501(c) 3 not-for-profit status assures tax deductibility for donors. For more information, contact the PSC Foundation office at (708) 709-3631.

This is news from Prairie State College.