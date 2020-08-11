Presenting the Rich East High School Class of 2020

An entrance to Rich East High School on Sauk Trail. (Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rich East High School held honored the class of 2020 with its Sixty-Seventh and final Commencement ceremonies in May. The ceremony began with “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the Rich Township High School District #227 Band lead by Mr. Peter Pisello. Foreshadowing the merger of the district teams into one, the Band was already composed of students from the three Rich Township high schools this past year.

The Rich Township High School District #227 Choir then sang the National Anthem.

Graduating senior Dwayne Wardell, the 2020 S.C.O.R.E. President and President of the National Honor Society, then officially welcomed those in attendance. Khalia Smith, 2020 S.C.O.R.E. Senior Class President then provided introductions.

Salutatorian Lluvia Hernandez, Vice-President of S.C.O.R.E., then addressed the gathering, followed by Valedictorian Kaelin Dean.

The choir then presented A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, followed by Dr. Johnnie Thomas presenting the Class of 202. Board members and Ms. Linnea Garrett assisted with the presentation of the diplomas.

Mariah Veazley was Secretary of S.C.O.R.E., Jenna Barnes was Treasurer of S.C.O.R.E., and Ashley Sons was Treasurer of National Honor Society.

The graduating members of the National Honor Society were: nyah Bennett, Naila Buckner, Kyla Coleman, Kaelin Dean, Brionni Ford, Chanel Fraction, Maurice Harris, Lluvia Hernandez, Kemet Irby, NaKiya Johnson, Aneisa Jones, Kayla Mullens, Danella Okorie, Khalia Smith, Ashley Sons (Treasurer), Darryl Townsend, Ryan Trussell, Mariah Veazley, Dwayne Wardell (President), Ariana Williams, and Cameron Williams.

Dwayne Wardell, 2020 SCORE President of Rich East High School’s final graduating class. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

The names of the final graduating class of Rich East High School follow. Please send any corrections to [email protected]

We wish the best to our alumni from Rich East.

Are you a member of the Rich East High School Class of 2020? Send us your picture and we will add it to this story.

Rich East High School Class of 2020

Adejoke Queen Adedigba, Stacey Deonne Allen Jr., Andre Bushar Anthony, Aniya Chynna Monae’ April, Temitope Awe

Kyree Rashad Banks, Jenna Gabrielle Barnes, Dominique Holiday Beckford, Anyah Inez Bennett ♦ ♣ *, Makyra Tara Dean Bentley, Javier Berrios, Mary Kaleah Berry, Janyah Deseraye Bogan, Khayla Monae’ Boone, Brandy Allene Boyd, Keeizia Elise Bradford, Aliyah Nia Nicole Bradshaw, Courtney Bryshon Branch, Ariana Andrea Brazley, Brandon Charles Brogdon, Dejah Monea Brown, Czjaiya Jalynn Bryant, Naila Yvonne Buckner ♦ *

Jermanee Cain, Jyntel Klishe Cain, Imarrion JaQuan Causey, Joshua Christian Chalmers, Treasure Monae Coffee, Joey Nathaniel Coker, Kyla Alyshawn Coleman *, Nakya Lashauna Coleman, Jonvontay Ahmaad Collins, Aneisha La’Tai Collins, Malik Jeremiyh Corbin, Jada Arlise Crosby, Kila Lanea Crosby

Daron Craig Davis Johnathon Davis, Kaelin Darisse Dean (Valedictorian) ♣ ♦ *, Iyanla Nishay Dunbar

Efezino Nigeria Eferighe, Success Oritsejamine Emiko

Aidan Zamora Lee Ford, Brionni Kayla Ford *, Kayla Lillian Fortenberry, Chanel Denise Fraction ♣ *, Christopher Roman Franklin

+ Spanish Honor Society

♦ Illinois State Scholar|

♣ Top Ten

∴ Prairie State (Early College students)

* National Honor Society

Claudia Renee Galloway, Sanaa Monae Geiger, Deshaun M. Gilbert, YoLon Orlondo Glasper, Demetrius James Gleghorn, Rafael Luis Gonzalez, Carnell M. Grandison, Rosie Louise Gray, Carlina DShauna Grey, Nathaniel Griffin III, Alan Guerrero,

Katori Hope Hall, Joshua Craig Hamilton, Laniya Coriashai Harris, Aesha Jeanette Harris, Maurice Lenell Harris *, Diamante Michael Hawkins, Lluvia Hernandez (Salutatorian) ♣ ♦ ∴ *, Amar Denzel Hollins, Daysia Nyrvana Hopkins, Talisha Schandale Hopson, Daniel Jacob Hudson

Kemet D’NA Irby *

Riley Ulysses Jackson, Telah Marie Jackson, Ulmos Jene, DhaRon Avant Johnson, Christopher Ean Johnson, NaKiya Marie Johnson *, Carlos Miguel Johnson, Jaquan Rashi Johnson ♣, Jalyn Michael Jones, Aneisa Janae Jones *, Holly Lafay Jordan, Samuel Jacob Jouf

Jessica Denine Knox

Brian Courtney Lang, Jeremy Brandon Lee, Vaccarro Jovan Lewis Jr., Joseph Michael Licka, Amir Kyrie Lloyd, Jerani Lanea Lofton, Iyanna Virginia Long Atterbery, Cerrick Darnell Love

Kayode O. Martin, Shayla Keala Martinez, Maria Del Carmen Martinez, James Matthews, Jaila Colette McKnight Larry, Jereniah Danielle Mearday, LajBreun DeAvionce Mister Myles, Marc Douglas Mitchell Jr., Amari Jermaine Moore, MaCharion Autry Lamont Moore, DeAndrea Eugene Moulton, Kayla Ariana Mullens *, Stewart Myles

+ Spanish Honor Society

♦ Illinois State Scholar|

♣ Top Ten

∴ Prairie State (Early College students)

* National Honor Society

Jordan Janae Nichols, Cortni Elana Norwood

Danella Ihunayachukw Okorie *

Damarco Jonathan Partlow, Zion Anthony Passmore, Kaprice Jerell Patton, Malik Rylan Phipps

Daryl Randle, Said Rangel, Peyton Alexia Rawlings, Jayson LaJuan Ray Jr., Kayla Marie Rayford, Gabriel Mary Reese, Michael Anthony Reyes, Brendan Devonta Rhodes, Cameron Kyle Richardson, Kayla Symone Richmond, Macaella Marie Robinson, Lia Klea Rojas, Marcus Charles Anthony Rush

Charles Xavier Salvant, Samuel David Sanchez, Alejandro Santiago, Stephvon Elijah Schaffer, Myla Danielle Sexton, Ryan Robert Shepard, Airrion Amani Smith, Christopher Toney Smith, Anthony Lazarus Smith, Khalia Lorraine Smith *, Alexis Monique Smith, Nyla Teraye Smith, Ashley Haley Sons ♣ *, Damon Jamanhi Stanley, Jessica Nicole Stinnett, Brandon Isaiah Stroyier, Steven Craig Sutherland

Lemondre Akeem Raynelle Tanna, Camaron Lamon Williams Anthony Jamal Thomas Kayla Nyelah Wilson Jamarion Pierre Thompkins, Ronnie Daryl Thompson, Destiny Michelle Tigner, Kyla Michelle Tillman, Imani Maria Townsend, Darryl Peter Townsend ♦ ♣ *, Alexis Ashley Traylor ♣, Asia Marie Triplett, Ryan Phylise Joyce Trussell *, Darrius Deonte Turner, BJon Robert Tyler Turner

Deja Danae Vance, Kaylon Lamarr Vaughn, Mariah Janay Veazley *, Desadier Lashawn Viverette

Skyla Jai Walker, JB Montrell Walker, Dwayne Dabon Wardell *, Malachi Warner, Terron Dwight Webb, Sherell Lashay White, Micah Lamont White, Leland Andre White IV, Ariana Nycole Williams *, Jamar Zyshaun Williams, Davion Marshaun Williams, Cameron Simone Williams *

Darion Dashun Younger Jr.

+ Spanish Honor Society

♦ Illinois State Scholar|

♣ Top Ten

∴ Prairie State (Early College students)

* National Honor Society

Dwayne Wardell, REHS ’20, contributed to this story.