Prairie State College Receives $100,000 Gift from Philanthropist and Alumnus Allan DiCastro

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Prairie State College (PSC) Foundation is honored to announce it received a $100,000 scholarship donation from philanthropist and PSC alumnus Allan DiCastro.

Originally from Chicago Heights, DiCastro attended PSC and moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s. Despite the distance, he sought ways to give back to the community in memory of his late sister, Gail Ann DiCastro, who passed away in 1979. Ms. DiCastro planned to enroll at PSC in the fall of 1979. Still, she was one of three graduates from Homewood-Flossmoor High School killed in the crash of American Airlines Flight 191, leaving Chicago O’Hare International Airport and heading to Los Angeles on May 25, 1979. The crash claimed 273 lives, including all 258 passengers and 13 crew members, as well as two individuals, on the ground, making it the deadliest aviation accident in U.S. history.

All five DiCastro children attended Serena Hills Elementary School in Chicago Heights. This school holds a special place in his heart. To give back, the PSC Foundation will use the funds to cover out-of-pocket tuition and books for Serena Hills alumni.

“I want the kids from Serena Hills to realize they have the same opportunities that I had,” said DiCastro. “It’s like in the Wizard of Oz – Dorothy always had the power, and so do these kids. My mother was waylaid from finishing her degree for many years until she was able to enroll in the nursing program at PSC. I want them to know that it can happen for them too, but they have to go forward, and I am here to help get them started. The GAP Scholarship (Gail Ann Prize) will help fill the gaps so Serena Hill alumni can afford to go to college.”

Mr. DiCastro recently donated winter coats to students.

Mr. DiCastro also recently donated new winter coats to every student at the elementary school. He previously donated funds for the school to build a state-of-the-art STEAM lab. Learn more about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) labs here.

The scholarship is for PSC students who demonstrate financial need. They must also be Serena Hills Elementary School alums. Funds will continue until exhausted.

“We are extremely grateful for Mr. DiCastro’s gift to Prairie State College,” said PSC President Dr. Michael D. Anthony. “This generous donation is an investment into the future of our school and community. It will open up avenues and opportunities for students for years to come.”



Deb Havighorst assists PSC in collaborating with Bloom High School, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, and Marian Catholic High School to identify eligible students who may wish to attend PSC. She is Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and the PSC Foundation,

“Mr. DiCastro is providing an opportunity for Serena Hills alumni to earn an associate’s degree or a certificate from PSC at no cost to them,” Havighorst said. “They can choose to further their education by transferring to a four-year college or university, or get started on their careers without incurring any debt,”

The Foundation has identified over 20 Serena Hills alumni currently enrolled at PSC. It will start awarding the scholarships for the spring 2025 semester, which began on Monday, January 13. Any current or future PSC students eligible for the scholarship can contact the Foundation. Please email directly at [email protected].

Registration is open for the spring semester at PSC, with flexible start dates starting as late as March 17. Learn more at prairiestate.edu/start.