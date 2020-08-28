Prairie State College Offers Flexible Options for Remote Learning This Fall

Prairie State College (Source: prairiestate.edu)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The fall semester is underway at Prairie State College (PSC), with flexible options, convenient start dates, and various meeting patterns to accommodate students’ availability and the different ways in which they prefer to experience online learning.

While classes for the 16-week session have already begun, continuing and prospective students seeking a degree or certificate can still enroll in 14-, 12- and eight-week courses. Classes for the 14-week session begins Aug. 31. The 12-week courses begin Sep. 11, and the second eight-week session begins Oct. 12.

All PSC courses will be held primarily online this fall and offered in one of three ways: online with no meeting pattern, online with a meeting pattern, and a blended option.

Online courses with no meeting pattern: Students learn independently through readings, videos, exams, written work, and online exercises. Although there are no meeting times, and students can access lectures and lessons at their convenience, these classes are not entirely self-paced—students will be required to complete assignments and sit for exams according to given deadlines.

Online with a meeting pattern: Although entirely online, students attend these classes as they would a traditional course. Connected by webcam and microphone, students and their professors will engage in lectures and class discussions. As with other online classes, coursework will not be self-paced, and deadlines for assignments and exams will apply.

Blended pattern: Lab-based and practicum courses will be carried out in a blended format in which students attend online lectures and on-campus labs. Labs will be conducted with strict safety measures, including fewer than ten students per lab, physical distancing, personal protective equipment, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation.

Courses for the fall semester are listed on WebAdvisor and marked to identify how the class will be delivered. “IN” indicates online courses with no meeting pattern, and “INMP” signifies online with a meeting pattern. Blended courses are classified as those that require labs or practicum. Instructors will notify students of their lab schedule.

To register for credit courses, new students must first complete an enrollment application online at prairiestate.edu. Once the application is submitted, instructions will be sent through email with the next steps. Continuing students can register for credit courses on WebAdvisor or in person at Rapid Registration, a walk-in option, held through Thursday, Sep. 3.

Students are required to pay in full or set up a payment plan at the time of registration. A five-month payment plan is available to help spread out payments for fall. The deadline to sign-up is Oct. 15. Contact [email protected] for more information. The PSC Foundation also offers scholarships for tuition, books, and fees to those who qualify. Learn more at prairiestate.edu/foundation.

For more information about how to enroll and register at PSC, visit prairiestate.edu/start.