Prairie State College Commits to Assisting Students and the Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) has launched a number of initiatives dedicated to helping students and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the college has shifted to a virtual campus for the remainder of the spring session and will offer only online courses during the summer session, PSC staff, faculty, administrators and the Board of Trustees remain dedicated to the college’s mission and providing support to the college community.

The Nursing Department early on donated three carloads of equipment, including medical grade face masks, to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, in order to help the hospital staff treat patients affected by the virus. PSC also has been designated as a “Point of Dispensing” for the community, if and when a vaccine to fight COVID-19 becomes available.

While the agenda for the March 31 Board of Trustees meeting was shortened significantly due to the need to practice social distancing and meet via conference call versus in-person, the board added to the abridged agenda and approved the purchase of up to $50,000 in technology resources, in order to quickly address student and faculty technology and connectivity needs during the time the college is operating virtually.

“The board recognizes the immediate needs the students have because of this unexpected situation,” PSC Board of Trustees Chair Marc Wiley said. “We realize it is important to act now, to meet as many of those students’ needs as we can, as soon as possible.”

In addition, the PSC Foundation launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help PSC students obtain the technology resources they need to finish the semester. The funds also will assist students who need help with basic shelter and food due to hardship caused by the stay-at-home order issued in Illinois.

Donations are being received online at covid-19-student-emergency-fund.

“During this unprecedented time, it has become more important than ever to support the nation’s learners to ensure they are able to continue their education,” said PSC Foundation Executive Director Deborah Smith Havighorst. “The Foundation is honored to be able to be part of an effort like this, to continue to be able to make a difference in our students’ lives.”

PSC Interim President Dr. Thomas D. Saban says that the college will continue to look for ways to help the students and our community during these trying times, while continuing to offer quality learning opportunities throughout the summer and beyond.

“As a community college, we have an important role to play in the lives of our students and community members, especially during times like these,” Saban said. “I am pleased by how much everyone at the college has stepped up to be a part of the solution.”

