Park Forest’s David Douglas Jr. Gets Top Honor at Marian Catholic

David Douglas Jr. of Park Forest. (Photo: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- David Douglas, Jr., on track to be a 2023 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, was one of 75 students recognized at a special Excellence in Academics virtual award ceremony Wednesday morning, October 30, 2020. The award honors those sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have maintained a 4.0 GPA and above for two consecutive semesters.

David Douglas Jr. and the 2018 Jr. NBA National Finals. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

David was valedictorian at Barack Obama School of Leadership and Stem in 2019 and received a number of academic awards. In 2018, he won the Junior NBA Skills Challenge Regionals in Chicago and the Nationals in New York.

“It was an amazing experience to be the only winner out of 66,000 participants around the US,” Mr. Douglas told ENEWSPF. “I had the pleasure to present a team cap to the NBA draft 17th pick Donte DiVincenzo at the 2018 Draft.”

David Douglas Jr. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

His freshman year at Marian, he played and started on the sophomore boys basketball team as a point and shooting guard.

“I am determined to continue to model not only being an athlete or just a student, but I try to be a well rounded student athlete,” he said.

He says it is an honor to represent Park Forest, his hometown as an academic award recipient.

His work goes beyond his own grades, however.

David Douglas Jr. got a write-up on Marian Catholic’s website after a clutch game. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

“I am currently in the process of setting up a virtual mentorship program for youth, trying to help out during this pandemic,” he said.

We look forward to hearing more of David’s accomplishments.

Other award recipients follow:

Alsip: Briana Brown ’21

Beecher: Conner Bailey ’22

Calumet City: Grace Ogunlana ’22

Cedar Lake (IN): Coralie Humbert ’23

Chicago: Eliseo Cabrales, Jr. ’21, Alisia Johnson ’22

Chicago Heights: Johari Cole ’22, Noah Deabel ’22, Colleen Gruzewski ’21, Joshua Herlin ’22, Hana Kionisala ’22, Ana Palmer ’22,

Country Club Hills: Abimbola Adekoya ’21, Alana Canino ’23, Rebekah Crane ’21, Jade Davis ’22,

Crete: Morgan Beamon ’23, Max Cash ’23, Aidan VanDerWall ’21

Crown Point (IN): Jovan Okoro ’22

Dolton: Precious Osigbeme ‘22

Dyer (IN): Andrew Gordon ’23, Roberty (RJ) Kain, Jr. ’22,

Flossmoor: Clare Smith ’23, Kennedy Washington ’22

Glenwood: Shauntrell Sparks ’23

Griffith (IN): Katherine Pollock ’23

Hammond (IN): Nikko Valdez ’22

Hazel Crest: Jayla Scarver ’23

Highland (IN): Zion Nelson ’22

Homewood: Haley Trojan ’23

Lansing: Mia Dabrowski ’22, Camille Fulks ’21, Kiernan McSwiggan ’22

Lynwood: Lauryn Crumbley ’23

Matteson: Hyunsuh Bae ’22, Jada Berry ’23, Tyler Favors ’23, Khamille Jackson ’23, Hunter Kitterlin ’23, Le Tien Nguyen ’22, Rotislav Popov ’22, Chengyao Tan ’21, Yichen Zhang ’21, Tangqin Zhu ’21

Monee: Sebastian Jaculbe ’23, Nicholas Melbert ’23, Aaron Yock ’23, Zachary Zmuda ’23

Munster (IN): Sofia Olivencia-Duque ’23

Olympia Fields: Etinosasere Oronsaye ’23

Palos Park: Paul Arquilla ’23

Park Forest: David Douglas, Jr. ’23

Richton Park: Caleb Braziel ’21

Riverdale: Najah Terrell-Walker ’22

Saint John (IN): Andrew Bisaga ’23, Margaret Keith ’22, Jacob Medina ’22, Joseph Staack ’23

Sauk Village: Kailey Latham ’23, Alicia Spight ’22

Schererville (IN): Brookelin Busby ’23, Madison Ferry ’23, Maximus Hartog ’21, Parker Knueppel ’23, Allison Melvin ’23

South Chicago Heights: Sarena Nguyen ’23, Lucas Nordstrom ’21

South Holland: Kolin Brannon ’23, Michael Charles ’23, Allyse Foreman ’23, McKenzie Glass ’22, Jada Taylor ’23

Steger: Gabriela Lopez ’22

Thornton: Paola Bravo ’23

Tinley Park: Sean DeCastro ’23

