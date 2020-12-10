Mikayla Warren of Park Forest Named to Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University

Park Forest’s Mikayla Warren made the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University. (Photo: Family)

Bourbonnais, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Mikayla Warren of Park Forest was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2020 semester.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

This news was brought to the attention of eNews Park Forest by a family member of Ms. Warren’s. Do you know a student you’d like us to recognize? Send us a note at [email protected]