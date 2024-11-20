Marist girls volleyball, state chams cheering
Marist High School's girl's volleyball team celebrated their moment of victory in the IHSA 4A State Championship. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)
Athletics, Schools

Marist High School Girls’ Volleyball Takes State

by on

More in Athletics:

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Marist girls’ volleyball team won their 3rd state championship in program history on November 16th. They defeated conference rival and team-ranked-fifth-in-the- US Benet Academy.

Proud member of LION Publishers

According to the school, the teams battled in a thrilling three-set match in Bloomington, emerging triumphant 19-25, 25-16, and 25-19 in the IHSA Class 4A State Competition. The day before, the team defeated Lockport (Twp.), 25-14, 25-22.

The state championship for the RedHawk women is their 1st since winning back to back titles in ’17 – ’18.

The Marist boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams currently hold Illinois state volleyball titles in the same calendar year. The win marks Marist’s 7th volleyball state championship in school history for both the boys’ and girls’ programs.

Jordan Vidovic leads the team as Head Coach assisted by Kelly Phelan and Avery Jedry.

Marist Girl's Volleyball team, state champs
The IHSA Class 4A state champs, Marist Girl’s Volleyball. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Marist’s final stats for the championship games follow.

Chicago (Marist) — 2

Official Volleyball Box Score (Final)
Chicago (Marist) vs Lisle (Benet Academy)
November 16, 2024 at Normal, IL

 ##  Chicago
(Marist)		  S  K  E Att
TA		  Pct Ast Sr
SA
SE		  RE  Dig  BS Bl*k
BA		  BE  BHE  Pts
2 Bullington,
Bella		 3 16 7 50 .180 0 2 0 0 9 1 2 0 20
10 Weathers,
Savannah		 3 10 4 25 .240 0 1 0 2 8 0 3 0 12.5
14 Kurpeikis,
Maggie		 3 5 5 17 .000 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 5
23 Cage,
Cassidy		 3 5 3 12 .167 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.5
13 Conlan,
Brooke		 3 2 0 3 .667 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 4
3 Berry,
Maddie		 3 0 0 1 .000 33 1 1 0 7 0 0 0 1
5 Davidson,
Elayna		 3 0 0 0 .000 3 2 1 0 14 0 0 0 2
6 Bocanegra,
Elise		 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0
8 Berg,
Taylor		 3 0 1 1 -1.000 1 1 0 0 7 0 0 0 1
12 Berry,
Mollie		 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
15 McLean,
Cara		 3 0 0 1 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 3 38 20 110 .164 38 7 2 3 54 1 10 0 51

TOTAL TEAM BLOCKS: 6   SIDEOUT PCT: 56.7%   POINT SCORING PCT: 50.7%

Team Attack BySet   
SetKETAPct
1131040.075
212435.229
313635.200
GAME SCORES123
Chicago (Marist) (2)192525
Lisle (Benet Academy) (1)251619

Marist Roster


No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr.
1 Tessa Dowling MB 5-10 Jr.
2 Bella Bullington OH 6-1 Sr.
3 Maddie Berry S 5-5 Sr.
4 Molly Boyle DS 5-6 Sr.
5 Elayna Davidson DS 5-5 Jr.
6 Elise Bocanegra DS 5-6 Jr.
7 Sophia McKenzie OH 5-9 Sr.
8 Taylor Berg OH 5-9 So.
10 Savannah Weathers RS 5-8 Jr.
11 Kate Steinmetz MB 6-1 So.
12 Mollie Berry DS 5-7 Jr.
13 Brooke Conlan MB 6-0 Sr.
14 Maggie Kurpeikis OH 6-1 So.
15 Cara McLean S 6-0 Sr.
16 Abby Ryan S 5-7 Jr.
18 Ava Stratton RS 6-0 Sr.
23 Cassidy Cage MB 6-2 Jr.
33 Kelly Ryan S 6-0 Fr.
        
 
Most read stories this week

Community Calendar

Click on over to this form to let us know about your event!

Take a Survey

ARCHIVES