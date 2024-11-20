Marist High School Girls’ Volleyball Takes State

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Marist girls’ volleyball team won their 3rd state championship in program history on November 16th. They defeated conference rival and team-ranked-fifth-in-the- US Benet Academy.

According to the school, the teams battled in a thrilling three-set match in Bloomington, emerging triumphant 19-25, 25-16, and 25-19 in the IHSA Class 4A State Competition. The day before, the team defeated Lockport (Twp.), 25-14, 25-22.

The state championship for the RedHawk women is their 1st since winning back to back titles in ’17 – ’18.

The Marist boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams currently hold Illinois state volleyball titles in the same calendar year. The win marks Marist’s 7th volleyball state championship in school history for both the boys’ and girls’ programs.

Jordan Vidovic leads the team as Head Coach assisted by Kelly Phelan and Avery Jedry.

The IHSA Class 4A state champs, Marist Girl’s Volleyball. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Marist’s final stats for the championship games follow.

Chicago (Marist) — 2

Official Volleyball Box Score (Final)

Chicago (Marist) vs Lisle (Benet Academy)

November 16, 2024 at Normal, IL

## Chicago

(Marist) S K E Att

TA Pct Ast Sr

SA

SE RE Dig BS Bl*k

BA BE BHE Pts 2 Bullington,

Bella 3 16 7 50 .180 0 2 0 0 9 1 2 0 20 10 Weathers,

Savannah 3 10 4 25 .240 0 1 0 2 8 0 3 0 12.5 14 Kurpeikis,

Maggie 3 5 5 17 .000 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 5 23 Cage,

Cassidy 3 5 3 12 .167 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.5 13 Conlan,

Brooke 3 2 0 3 .667 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 4 3 Berry,

Maddie 3 0 0 1 .000 33 1 1 0 7 0 0 0 1 5 Davidson,

Elayna 3 0 0 0 .000 3 2 1 0 14 0 0 0 2 6 Bocanegra,

Elise 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 8 Berg,

Taylor 3 0 1 1 -1.000 1 1 0 0 7 0 0 0 1 12 Berry,

Mollie 3 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 15 McLean,

Cara 3 0 0 1 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 3 38 20 110 .164 38 7 2 3 54 1 10 0 51

TOTAL TEAM BLOCKS: 6 SIDEOUT PCT: 56.7% POINT SCORING PCT: 50.7%

Team Attack By Set Set K E TA Pct 1 13 10 40 .075 2 12 4 35 .229 3 13 6 35 .200

GAME SCORES 1 2 3 Chicago (Marist) (2) 19 25 25 Lisle (Benet Academy) (1) 25 16 19

