Marist High School Girls’ Volleyball Takes State

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Marist girls’ volleyball team won their 3rd state championship in program history on November 16th. They defeated conference rival and team-ranked-fifth-in-the- US Benet Academy.
According to the school, the teams battled in a thrilling three-set match in Bloomington, emerging triumphant 19-25, 25-16, and 25-19 in the IHSA Class 4A State Competition. The day before, the team defeated Lockport (Twp.), 25-14, 25-22.
The state championship for the RedHawk women is their 1st since winning back to back titles in ’17 – ’18.
The Marist boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams currently hold Illinois state volleyball titles in the same calendar year. The win marks Marist’s 7th volleyball state championship in school history for both the boys’ and girls’ programs.
Jordan Vidovic leads the team as Head Coach assisted by Kelly Phelan and Avery Jedry.
Marist’s final stats for the championship games follow.
Chicago (Marist) — 2
Official Volleyball Box Score (Final)
Chicago (Marist) vs Lisle (Benet Academy)
November 16, 2024 at Normal, IL
|##
| Chicago
(Marist)
|S
|K
|E
|Att
TA
|Pct
|Ast
|Sr
SA
SE
|RE
|Dig
|BS
|Bl*k
BA
|BE
|BHE
|Pts
|2
|Bullington,
Bella
|3
|16
|7
|50
|.180
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|2
|0
|20
|10
|Weathers,
Savannah
|3
|10
|4
|25
|.240
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|0
|3
|0
|12.5
|14
|Kurpeikis,
Maggie
|3
|5
|5
|17
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|23
|Cage,
Cassidy
|3
|5
|3
|12
|.167
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.5
|13
|Conlan,
Brooke
|3
|2
|0
|3
|.667
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Berry,
Maddie
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|33
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Davidson,
Elayna
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Bocanegra,
Elise
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Berg,
Taylor
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1.000
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Berry,
Mollie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|McLean,
Cara
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|3
|38
|20
|110
|.164
|38
|7
|2
|3
|54
|1
|10
|0
|51
TOTAL TEAM BLOCKS: 6 SIDEOUT PCT: 56.7% POINT SCORING PCT: 50.7%
|Team Attack By
|Set
|Set
|K
|E
|TA
|Pct
|1
|13
|10
|40
|.075
|2
|12
|4
|35
|.229
|3
|13
|6
|35
|.200
|GAME SCORES
|1
|2
|3
|Chicago (Marist) (2)
|19
|25
|25
|Lisle (Benet Academy) (1)
|25
|16
|19
Marist Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Yr.
|1
|Tessa Dowling
|MB
|5-10
|Jr.
|2
|Bella Bullington
|OH
|6-1
|Sr.
|3
|Maddie Berry
|S
|5-5
|Sr.
|4
|Molly Boyle
|DS
|5-6
|Sr.
|5
|Elayna Davidson
|DS
|5-5
|Jr.
|6
|Elise Bocanegra
|DS
|5-6
|Jr.
|7
|Sophia McKenzie
|OH
|5-9
|Sr.
|8
|Taylor Berg
|OH
|5-9
|So.
|10
|Savannah Weathers
|RS
|5-8
|Jr.
|11
|Kate Steinmetz
|MB
|6-1
|So.
|12
|Mollie Berry
|DS
|5-7
|Jr.
|13
|Brooke Conlan
|MB
|6-0
|Sr.
|14
|Maggie Kurpeikis
|OH
|6-1
|So.
|15
|Cara McLean
|S
|6-0
|Sr.
|16
|Abby Ryan
|S
|5-7
|Jr.
|18
|Ava Stratton
|RS
|6-0
|Sr.
|23
|Cassidy Cage
|MB
|6-2
|Jr.
|33
|Kelly Ryan
|S
|6-0
|Fr.