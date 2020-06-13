Marian Catholic Summer Lunch Program

Roofers begin work at Marian Catholic in late May 2020. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, and Country House Restaurant will participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) beginning Monday, June 15, 2020.

Free meals, which meet SFSP federal guidelines will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Free meals are made available to all eligible participants from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.