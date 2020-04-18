Marian Catholic Honors All Battling COVID-19 by Lighting Up Spartan Stadium, Mattio Field Friday April 18, 2020 Kevin Kelly Academics, Athletics, News, Park Forest, Schools, Sports Dave Mattio Field and Spartan Stadium at Marian Catholic are lit on Friday, April 17, 2020, honoring all who are battling COVID-19. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic honored healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers Friday night by lighting up Spartan Stadium and Dave Mattio Field. Dave Mattio Field and Spartan Stadium at Marian Catholic are lit on Friday, April 17, 2020, honoring all who are battling COVID-19. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) Dave Mattio Field and Spartan Stadium at Marian Catholic are lit on Friday, April 17, 2020, honoring all who are battling COVID-19. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) Dave Mattio Field and Spartan Stadium at Marian Catholic are lit on Friday, April 17, 2020, honoring all who are battling COVID-19. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) The plaque honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Patrick J. Murphy, Marian Catholic class of 1981, is lit Friday night. Lt. Cmdr. Murphy was killed in The Pentagon on September 11, 2011. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) The press box at Marian Catholic is lit on Friday, April 17, 2020, honoring all who are battling COVID-19. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) #LightsForTheFight Click here to report a typo. Leave this field empty if you're human: You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe. #LightsForTheFightCoronavirusCOVID-19Dave MattiohonorMarian Catholic High SchoolSpartans