Marian Catholic Closes Campus, Moves to E-Learning Due to Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19

Marian Catholic High School. (GRAPHIC SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In light of circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Marian Catholic High School announced the closure of its campus and the move to e-learning effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. The school will then observe spring break as scheduled from April 6 through April 10.

Students will still be “in session,” however, from 7:45 AM to 2:20 PM, a normal school day. Teachers will take attendance electronically at the beginning of each class period. Classes and teachers will then engage in e-learning for the length of that class period with educators employing a variety of applications.

School President Vince Krydynski and Principal Steve Tortorello released a letter to parents Friday afternoon that read, in part:

Marian Catholic High School remains vigilant as the coronavirus situation develops. In keeping with the decision of Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Archdiocese of Chicago, we will close our campus and move to e-learning effective Monday, March 16th, through Friday, April 3rd. Spring break will be observed as scheduled April 6th through April 10th. To our knowledge, no student, faculty, or staff member has yet contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19). We will continue to provide updates. All extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice; and no student groups will be allowed in the school during the closure. Meetings may be held via phone or video conferencing. Students should consult with their teachers and coaches about scheduled spring break trips.

The school has had a one-to-one iPad program for a number of years now and has invested in technology and training for both faculty and students.

“We are well-positioned to handle this situation and continue to deliver exceptional education through e-learning,” officials said in the letter.