Extreme Heat Postpones Marian Catholic’s Graduation to Tuesday

Mattio Field and Spartan Stadium at Marian Catholic are lit on Friday, April 17, 2020, honoring all who are battling COVID-19. Graduation is now scheduled to take place on the field Tuesday, July 28, beginning at 7 PM. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Field Turf Clocks-in at 128 Degrees Sunday Afternoon

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Due to today’s extreme heat and out of concern for everyone’s health and safety, the graduation celebration for Marian Catholic’s Class of 2020 has been delayed, the school said in a statement.

Principal Steve Tortorello said the field turf where the families were to sit registered a sultry 128-degrees Sunday afternoon.

Originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today, the Marian Catholic High School Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been postponed until Tuesday, July 28, at 7 PM. All of the same arrangements will be in place as specified in an earlier release.

Specifically, graduates and their guests will sit together in family “pods” on Dave Mattio Field. In compliance with the State of Illinois restrictions on large gatherings, the number of guests is limited for each graduate. Adequate spacing will be allotted between family groups to maintain appropriate social distancing. Guests will be allowed to progress to the stage area with their graduate so that everyone has a front-row seat for the conferring of their student’s diploma. Graduates and guests will be required to wear masks at all times, except for when the graduate is walking across the stage.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all in attendance as well as abide by State of Illinois’ guidelines, temperature checks and symptom screenings will be performed prior to entry to the stadium. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the space.

The 213 members of Marian Catholic’s Class of 2020 will attend over 93 colleges and universities in 26 states, the District of Columbia, and two countries, the United Kingdom and Japan. A complete list of graduates is attached along with their hometowns. Sunday’s ceremony is a celebration of each of them and their perseverance and resilience over the past few months.

