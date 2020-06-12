Dyamond Overton Named to University of Iowa Dean’s List for Spring 2020 Semester

University of Iowa. (SUPPLIED)

Iowa City, IA-(ENEWSPF)- Dyamond Overton of University Park, IL was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Overton is a student in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Psychology.

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:

Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.

Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2020) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.

Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (spring 2020) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.

College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2020), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.

