Congratulations Paige Craig, Class of 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- eNews Park Forest congratulates Paige Craig on her graduation from Illinois Lutheran High School!
Would you like to see your graduate’s photo published?
Are you a 2020 graduate or the parent of a 2020 grad?
We will publish your picture for free AND send you a PDF of your photo in the article.
Your name will own the headline to your article.
Send your information to eNews Park Forest at [email protected]
Your email MUST provide a phone number we can use for verification purposes.
We need (these are not all required):
- Your photograph (required)
- Your name as you wish it listed
- The high school, college, grade school, or kindergarten you or your child graduated from.
- Activities and/or athletics you were involved in
- Honors you received
- Your destination post-graduation: college, trade school, job you’re seeking, United States Military (including branch)
Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.