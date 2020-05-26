Congratulations Dylan Schaefer, Class of 2020

Dylan Schaefer Crete-Monee High School Class of 2020. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- eNews Park Forest congratulates Dylan Schaefer on his graduation from Crete-Monee High School!

Dylan was involved in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) where he achieved the rank of Cadet Petty Officer 1st Class.

Dylan’s next step will be service in the United States Marine Corps.

We wish Dylan well in his service to our country.

Source: Pinterest

Would you like to see your graduate’s photo published?

Are you a 2020 graduate or the parent of a 2020 grad?

We will publish your picture for free AND send you a PDF of your photo in the article.

Your name will own the headline to your article.

Send your information to eNews Park Forest at [email protected]

Your email MUST provide a phone number we can use for verification purposes.

We need (these are not all required):

Your photograph (required)

Your name as you wish it listed

The high school, college, grade school, or kindergarten you or your child graduated from.

Activities and/or athletics you were involved in

Honors you received

Your destination post-graduation: college, trade school, job you’re seeking, United States Military (including branch)

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!