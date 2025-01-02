Attorney Robert Clifford Announces $1 Million Gift to Marist High School

Chicago, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Marist High School recognized Robert Clifford ’69 as a “Distinguished Alumni” at the 2nd annual “A Night of Honor, Glory, and Fame.” The Saturday, December 7th, 2024, event recognized the philanthropist, successful attorney, and founder/senior partner of Clifford Law Offices. During the event, Clifford announced a generous $1 million gift to Marist High School. This will support its ongoing mission and growth. The funding will support scholarships and financial aid to Marist students.

Clifford’s experience at Marist motivated his philanthropic commitment to giving back to his alma mater. He also noted his journey to further his education at a top Catholic University (DePaul) and a successful legal career. Bob, who came from a modest background, believes in the power of education. It transforms lives, just as it did for him.

“The whole notion of coming from Marist and being part of Marist’s community has really inspired me to be someone who’s tried to achieve and do good deeds,” Clifford said during his acceptance speech. He continued, “When I was told I was getting this award, they asked me to talk about experiences at Marist that mattered to me and the truth is, it wasn’t experiences, it was the people that mattered to me and made a difference in my life.”

Clifford’s Gift to Fund Scholarships

The $1 million gift from Robert Clifford will specifically fund scholarships. This will ease the financial burden for students and their families. Students will be able to access all of the opportunities of a Marist education.

“Robert Clifford’s generosity is a testament to the power of the Marist experience,” said Larry Tucker ‘79, President of Marist High School. “His time at Marist played a pivotal role in his success, and it is heartening to see him give back to the school that helped shape him. This gift will directly benefit our students, providing them with opportunities for academic success and success in life.”

During his acceptance speech, Clifford spoke to 600 plus Marist faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and friends. He shared his journey of growth and achievement. He reaffirmed his strong connection to Marist and its community, and his gift inspires students to reach for their highest potential.

The gala was incredibly successful in raising funds for financial aid at Marist High School, in addition to Robert’s generous gift.