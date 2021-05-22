Alan Joens of Park Forest Earns Dean’s List Placement

Alan “A.J.” Joens. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Fayette, MO-(ENEWSPF)- Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Nearly 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Alan Harold Joens, of Park Forest, Ill., was among those recognized. Joens, sophomore, is majoring in computer science.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

