Aja Nauden of Park Forest is on the President’s List at McKendree University

McKendree University. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Lebanon, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congratulations to Aja Nauden, of Park Forest, who was named to the McKendree University President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2020 semester.

McKendree University is a “College of Distinction,” a “Military College of Distinction” and one of U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities,” “Best Value Schools” and “Best Colleges for Veterans” in the Midwest. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Ky., and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

