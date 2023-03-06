School Districts Shine in Black History Performing Arts Showcase

Rich Township-(ENEWSPF)- The Black History Performing Arts Showcase, a collaborative effort between Rich Township High School District 227, Southland College Prep High School, Elementary School District 159, Matteson School District 162, and Park Forest/Chicago Heights School District 163, was held on February 27 at Governor State University’s Performing Arts Center.

Dancers from the Southland College Prep Charter High School Dance Troupe performed a routine called “Harlem Tap” during the Rich Township School Districts’ Black History Showcase. (Photo RTHS)

"We are incredibly proud to have collaborated and to showcase our scholars’ talent and creativity. We . . .